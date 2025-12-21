FIS boss Eliasch concerned about venue delays at Milano Cortina Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Olympics - 144th IOC Session - Costa Navarino, Pylos, Greece - March 19, 2025 Candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Johan Eliasch during the session REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Dec 21 - International Ski Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch has raised concerns about preparations for the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, highlighting issues with the production of artificial snow.

Livigno's Snow Park and Aerials & Moguls Park will be key venues during the February 6-22 Games, with 26 gold medals up for grabs in events staged there.

"There have been delays," the Swede told reporters on Saturday in Val d'Isere on the sidelines of an Alpine skiing World Cup event.

"Unfortunately, the Italian government hasn't released any funds, so (the organizers) are struggling to make ends meet, which is a real shame.

"It's inexplicable. But I hope it will all work out. We have a plan B, a plan C, a plan D ... But it's unfortunate to find ourselves in a situation we should never have been in. We call them three times a day, morning, noon, and night."

The venues in Livigno must produce large quantities of artificial snow to create the halfpipes and jumps needed for snowboarding and freestyle skiing events, with their snow cannons being supplied by water from the Monte Sponda reservoir.

In response to Eliasch's comments, Livigno mayor Remo Galli said the delays were caused by a technical problem.

"We'll have all the snow we need to have a great Olympics. In fact, we'll have much more," Galli told Italian news agency ANSA.

"It was necessary to replace a valve, but it was done within the timeframe, and all the snow guns have been operating for a few evenings.

"We're doing well, for Livigno and for Italy. And then in the next few days, temperatures will drop further, even to 20 below zero, so I'm not at all worried." REUTERS