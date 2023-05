SINGAPORE – The year is 2001 – a world without iPhones, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It is also when Phua Min Tze and her hockey teammates win a SEA Games bronze at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium.

Twenty-two years later, the world has changed but something hasn’t. Phua is kitting up for Singapore again, this time as part of a 12-woman indoor hockey team who will compete at the Cambodia SEA Games.