First over specialist Starc strikes again in Ashes

Dec 4 - Australia's Mitchell Starc claimed his third first-over wicket of the Ashes on Thursday, by dismissing England opener Ben Duckett for a first-ball duck on day one of the second test in Brisbane.

Starc had the left-hander Duckett nick to Marnus Labuschagne in the slips with the last ball of his first over in the day-night match at the Gabba.

The left-armer then struck in his second over, bowling Ollie Pope for a duck, when the number three chopped onto his stumps with a loose shot.

Left-armer Starc removed opener Zak Crawley for a duck in the first over of both innings in the series-opener in Perth on the way to a 10-wicket haul for the test.

England's opening pair of Crawley and Duckett have yielded 0, 0 and five runs from their three innings of the Ashes to date.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0. REUTERS