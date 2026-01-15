First major Dubai test for Quid Pro Quo

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

South African G1 winner out to stamp her authority in G2 race at new hunting ground

Former South African galloper Quid Pro Quo (S'manga Khumalo) parading with her winning sash after taking out the Grade 1 Douglas Whyte Stakes (1,600m) at Greyville on July 28, 2024.

– Dual South African Group 1 winner Quid Pro Quo is among the leading lights at Meydan’s bumper 10-race Dubai Racing Carnival meeting on Jan 16.

The four-year-old filly makes her local debut in the 850,000-dirham (S$298,000) Group 2 Cape Verdi (1,600m), Race 7, run on turf. Winner of the Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship (1,200m) and Grade 1 Douglas Whyte Stakes (1,600m) for trainer Barend Botes, the four-year-old filly is now in the care of owners Team Valor and France-based trainer Jerome Reynier.

The six-time winner (all in South Africa) by Lance warmed up for this assignment by finishing 10th in the Listed Prix Miss Satamixa (1,500m) at Deauville on Dec 13.

“Quid Pro Quo has adapted very well to her new environment,” reported Reynier. “She’s moving really well on the dirt but we are looking forward to seeing her back on turf.

“Obviously it will be a very different set-up to her reappearance the other day on Polytrack, when she went right-handed against a big field.

“We’re hopeful we will see her full potential on Friday. Fingers crossed she will run well and aim for the Balanchine next time.”

Barry Irwin, CEO of Team Valor, added: “We are very much looking forward to her in the Cape Verdi, with a return to the grass and having a race under her girth after a lengthy absence.”

Quid Pro Quo’s five rivals include three-time winner Riyabovka for trainer Nicolas Caullery. The five-year-old mare by Saxon Warrior has been in the UAE since November but makes her Meydan debut this weekend.

“She’s quite happy in Dubai but she still has her ugly (winter) coat,” said Marine Henry, wife and assistant to Caullery. “I think she might need the run, but there’s just six runners and if she can get fourth or third we’ll be really happy.”

Norwegian trainer Silja Storen has her first Meydan runner in Capitana Bling, winner of a Listed race at Bro Park, Sweden, in September.

“She has settled in well,” said the ex-jockey. “She needed some time after the travel, as we had very bad conditions at home the last weeks before travelling, so she’s excused if she needs the race.

“She’s an easy filly to train, she doesn’t need too much, and she is very honest. So she will give us what she can.”

Saeed bin Suroor, who has won this race five times, runs Dubai Treasure and Dubai Beach. Dubai Treasure finished eighth in the Listed Dubai Dash (1,000m) in December, while Dubai Beach was beaten a head by Molaqab over 1,400m on her course debut last week on Jan 9.

“Dubai Treasure came out of her last run well,” said the Godolphin trainer. “This will be her first try at a mile and I am hoping that she can relax into a nice rhythm, which will give her the best chance of staying the trip.

“Dubai Beach finished a close second last time out and is a mare who is improving with time. We will give her a chance at this level and I am looking for another good run.”

The main supporting race is the 400,000-dirham Cocoa Beach Stakes (1,600m), Race 8, for three-year-old fillies on the dirt. A field of 15 line up, including Labwah, who beat several of these rivals in the Shahama Stakes (1,400m) a month ago.

“Labwah is in good order,” said trainer Salem bin Ghadayer. “It’s a furlong longer than what she won over last time, but that will help her. There are two or three fillies who should provide pace which will also suit her.”

The Emirati handler also runs debutante She’s Essential, a daughter of Essential Quality.

“She’s Essential is a bit behind Labwah in her fitness,” he reported.

“We started late with her and I didn’t want to push her too much.

“She’s a nice filly but she needs the race, so it will be more an education for her, and we will learn more afterwards.”

Eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson runs an interesting local newcomer in Pretty And Famous, winner of one of her four starts at Rostov in Russia.

“She’s worked well at home and has some form from Russia,” said the American trainer. “We took her over to work on Sunday at Meydan when she worked fantastic and couldn’t have blown out a candle afterwards.

“I’ve probably only had her for about five or six weeks, so it’s kind of hard to get too much of a gauge on her, but she seems all right.

“I wouldn’t know how she stacks up against these until we run, but from her homework she looks pretty decent.” DUBAI RACING CLUB