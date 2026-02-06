First Japanese woman trainer eyes Saudi Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Kyoko Maekawa broke new ground in 2025 when she became the first female to hold a trainer’s licence in Japan.

Just 11 months later, she has her sights set on the world’s richest race with Sunrise Zipangu in the Group 1 US$20 million (S$25.5 million) Saudi Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Feb 14.

The Japan Racing Association (JRA) added her to the training ranks in March 2025, and the former assistant to dual Saudi Cup-winning trainer Yoshito Yahgai made an immediate impact by landing a first win in her new role when Sunrise Ares hit the target at Kochi on March 18.

Sunrise Zipangu has had only two starts for his new trainer – last seen beaten only two lengths over 2,500m on turf in the Arima Kinen – and the five-year-old will switch surfaces and drop to 1,800m for his first run outside Japan.

“Sunrise Zipangu has mainly been racing on turf recently, but he has the speed to perform well on dirt. I think that type of horse suits Saudi Arabia, and he also prefers racing anti-clockwise,” said Maekawa, a native of Tomisato in Chiba prefecture.

“The Saudi Cup was my first international race meeting with Yahagi two years ago, and I was deeply impressed by the hospitality – there was nothing to complain about.

“It is a wonderful country to be in and it is a great honour to represent Japan at such an event.”

Having ridden dressage horses while at university, the 48-year-old then worked part-time at the Miho Training Centre, one of the two JRA training centres, which was her first real introduction to the horse racing industry.

“Training was always an option in my mind, but I didn’t take the trainer’s exam for nearly 15 years,” she explains.

“I met Hanako Varian (wife of UK trainer Roger) in Newmarket, and she said to me, ‘Why don’t you try? Don’t overthink it. One of the barriers for me was the level of risk and responsibility trainers carry, especially towards their staff.

“I am often asked if it is tough, but to be honest, I have received a great deal of support from many people. I have also gained much more media attention, which is essentially free advertising.

“That said, I still need to attract good owners and good horses for the sake of my staff. I must work hard on that, as I am not naturally a strong salesperson.”

Maekawa credits her training foundation to her experience with the colourful Yahagi, whom she helped towards his first Saudi Cup success with Panthalassa in 2023.

“It was a very full and meaningful time. I travelled abroad nine times across six different countries, including Saudi Arabia,” she said. “It was a precious experience for me to attend international race meetings and sales.

“Of course, my domestic experience with Yahagi Stable was also extremely valuable, but opportunities for that level of international travel are rare.

“I was also fascinated by how Yahagi Stable sometimes decides which race to enter at the last minute, after carefully studying the fields and form to give their horses the best possible chance.

“I race my horses quite frequently – probably more than most rookie trainers – which is something I learned directly from Yahagi.”

Former master and understudy will get to go head-to-head. Yahagi’s second Saudi Cup winner Forever Young (2025) will also be in the line-up in a bid to become the first horse to add his name to the roll of honour twice since its inception in 2020.

Like Sunrise Ares, Sunrise Zipangu races in the colours of Life House Co. Ltd. It would be fitting should the owners who provide Maekawa with a first success were also behind the biggest of all should she strike in the Saudi Cup. JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA