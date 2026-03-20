First edition of Fifa Asean Cup to take place from Sept-Oct 2026

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Singapore players celebrating after drawing 0-0 with Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Dec 20, 2024, which saw them secure an Asean Championship semi-final spot.

SINGAPORE – South-east Asian football nations could find themselves competing in back-to-back Asean tournaments in 2026, after Fifa announced on March 20 that its inaugural Fifa Asean Cup is scheduled to take place from September to October.

In a media statement following an online Fifa Council meeting held at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, football’s world governing body said that its council “approved the introduction of the Fifa Asean Cup, first presented to the Asean Summit in Malaysia in October 2025 to positive reception, with the first edition planned for September-October 2026”.

Fifa did not reveal more information although this is the first update that it has provided since it announced the formation of a new tournament for all 11 South-east Asian teams in Kuala Lumpur last October.

The announcement was made by Fifa president Gianni Infantino after signing a memorandum of understanding on football development on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit.

South-east Asian countries are already gearing up for the Asean Championship – now also known as the Asean Hyundai Cup – from July 24 to Aug 26.

Organised by the Asean Football Federation (AFF), the biennial tournament is widely seen as the region’s premier football competition. It has been running since 1996, with the upcoming Hyundai Cup being its 16th edition.

Singapore, under newly minted head coach Gavin Lee, will face defending champions Vietnam, powerhouses Indonesia, Cambodia and either Timor-Leste or Brunei in Group A.

Record seven-time champions Thailand were drawn with Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos in Group B.

The Fifa Asean Cup will fall in the new expanded international window that begins in 2026.

From the start of 2026, Fifa has removed the previous two-week international windows in both September and October. Taking their place is a three-week window from Sept 21 to Oct 6, with teams playing a maximum of four matches each.

The Straits Times has reached out to AFF and the Football Association of Singapore for comment on the Fifa Asean Cup.

During the council meeting, Fifa president Gianni Infantino also underlined the body’s commitment to making sure the World Cup goes ahead “as scheduled” as doubts linger about Iran’s presence at the tournament.

“Fifa can’t solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the Fifa World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars,” said Infantino.

“Fifa is looking forward to all teams participating at the Fifa World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect. We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the Fifa World Cup to go ahead as scheduled.”