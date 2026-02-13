Fire Attack should be back to his best in Grade 3 race

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,160m)

(10) STAGGERWING would have benefited from her debut and should be competitive.

Newcomers (3) GET UP and (4) GRANDE HAWAII are worth a market check.

(1) ENERGIA also ran well on debut. Keep her in mind.

Race 2 (1,250m)

If (2) EBISU does not need the run badly, she will be hard to beat first-up.

(4) EPERNAY ran a great race on debut. She has a big winning chance.

From a good draw, (1) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND will be competitive.

(10) RARE EARTH will need lots of luck in the running from a poor draw, but if the gaps open at the right time, she might sneak into the places.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(7) PRAYERSANDPROMISES could be hard to beat.

Both (3) DEAR DOC and (8) SHERLOCK HOLMES could fight out the finish.

(4) EHHFIFTEENKJOE could also have a role to play.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) IONA CASTLE will be hard to beat.



(5) PEACHES AND CREAM will be competitive on her best form.

(7) HAZEL GREEN stayed on well for third last time. She will be right there in the finish again.

From a good draw, (2) REDLIGHT LANE should be among the places.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(5) MISS FANTASTIC should play a leading role.

Newcomer (7) PURPLE RAIN could have a say in the outcome.

(8) TRADITIONAL BELIEF finished a promising second on debut and can improve.

(1) Detailed Forecast cannot be ignored.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) BONELLI must have a big winning chance.

(3) PROTECTOR OF PEACE should enjoy the step-up in trip to 1,600m. Include him in all bets.

On his best form, (6) DOUBLE DISTILLED could make the finish interesting.

(4) OH SO ONEDERFUL finished second in a driving finish last time. It was his first run over some ground, and the extra 200m will help. Watch him closely.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(3) TASKMASTER would not need to improve much on his last-start second to open his account.

However, any market support would speak volumes of (8) WARNING LIGHT’s chances on debut. Watch the betting.

(1) SKY PILOT and (4) SCORPIO have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively too.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) JOU LEKKER DING quickened up to finish third last time. The form of that race has worked out well, and she will go close to winning from a good draw.

(3) AMAYAH won her maiden impressively last time. Include her in all bets.

(7) LARK’S SONG was given a great ride by jockey Andrew Fortune last time when she won. Watch her closely.

(6) HER WORLD won well last time. The blinkers have been fitted, so she will be storming home late.

Race 9 (1,400m)

The lightly raced (7) IT’S PERSONAL can improve stretching out to this trip for the first time, so he may represent the value at 54.5kg.

Last-start winner (9) SUTHERLAND has claims too.

(4) SUNSET RIOT did not finish far behind last time. Do not dismiss him.

(8) PAUL REVERE is likely to remain competitive in this grade.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(8) GRAVITY won well last time. If he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will go close to winning again.

(3) COUNTRY TIME is better off at the weights and has a good draw. She has a winning chance.

(1) SICILY should get the run of the race from a good draw. Watch him closely.

(7) BONNE BOUCHE has run some fair races of late, and Fortune sticks with this mare. She could be hard to peg back.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(1) PEREGRINE FALCON finished second over this course and distance in his previous outing and a repeat of that performance should suffice.

(7) OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW is better off at the weights, so he should give the selection most to fear from gate No 1 under a 4kg claimer.

Hard-knockers (2) MOCHA FRAPPE and (9) VAVA VEGAS can get involved too.

Race 12 (1,000m)

If (1) MARKETA bounces back to her best form from a good draw, she can win.

(6) ALL IS GREEN also has a winning chance on her best form.

(4) SAACHI ONE has dropped further in the ratings and has a good draw. Watch for a big performance from her.

(3) WILLIAM’S WOMAN has a low weight and a neat draw, so she will be there among the places.

Race 13 (1,800m)

A Grade 3 feature in which (1) FIRE ATTACK sets the standard on favourable weight terms. However, he returns from the Western Cape where he was unplaced in a Grade 1, so it remains to be seen what that race and travel took out of him.

On their meeting in the Grade 1 Summer Cup (2,000m), (6) OLIVIA’S WAY should pose more of a threat to the selection on these terms than (2) THE ULTIMATE KING.

(7) WILLY MEET AGAIN has earning potential too.

Race 14 (1,250m)

(4) LADY LOOK ALIKE drops in trip. On her best form, she can win quite easily.

(3) STAR WORLD caught the eye late for third last time. Top jockey Richard Fourie sticks with this filly and she can go close to winning.

(7) BLACK ERIKA will be competitive.

(2) DU MAURIER has a good draw. Watch for big improvement.

Race 15 (1,160m)

Cases can be made for most of these, though none appeals more than (6) NIGHT BOMBER, whose 1,000m re-appearance was encouraging and gave the impression that this extended trip will suit.

(4) FROZEN FANTASY has recent course-and-distance form at this level and should have a role to play.

Last-start winner (8) THE SPECIALIST remains competitive, but runner-up (1) SLINKY MAPIMPI is better off at the weights, and will likely make his presence.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(8) JET FORCE is better than his run in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate. Though he has a tricky draw, he is very smart and will be hard to beat.

(5) BEWARE will be competitive from a good draw.

(6) POWERANDTHEGLORY must have a good each-way chance.

(3) CAPTAIN WEST finished fourth last time. The blinkers have been fitted, so watch him closely.

Race 17 (1,160m)

(1) CAPTAIN SELVIE has solid recent form at a higher level, albeit in same-sex company. She races off an unchanged mark, so will likely play a leading role, even against male opposition.

Recent course-and-distance maiden scorer (9) SPACE MISSION could give the selection most to fear. He made marked improvement in first-time blinkers and can improve with the headgear retained.

(3) LONGSWORD is not to be underestimated.

(13) ROYAL HORIZON has the form and experience in this grade to pose a threat.

Race 18 (1,400m)

The drop in trip to 1,400m is key for (3) IT IS MY TIME. He will go close to winning.

(7) BOOGIEFIED was just touched off last time. He could be right there in the finish first-up.

(11) IRELAND FOREVER will be storming home late. Include him in all bets.

Ignore (9) CARRIACOU’s last run. The drop in trip to 1,400m will help, and if he gets the right run, he will be competitive.