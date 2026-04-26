Finland joins Norway, Poland hosting boycott over World Aquatics decision on Russia

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HELSINKI - Finland will not host international championships while World Aquatics allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, joining Norway and Poland as tensions grow between several Nordic countries and swimming’s global governing body.

Members of the Nordic Swimming Federation contacted by Reuters distanced themselves from World Aquatics’ decision earlier this month to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition with full honours.

Further discussions between Nordic Swimming Federation members have been scheduled for April 27. The group includes representatives from Denmark, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been permitted to compete in WA events with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems since April 14. The global governing body added that Russia and Belarus would resume full membership rights.

Competitors from Russia and Belarus were banned from international sporting events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which was launched in part from Belarusian territory.

Norway and Poland have said they will not host international championships as long as World Aquatics allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete.

Finland will not host

The Finnish Swimming Federation (Aquatics Finland) emphasised that international sport carries significant ethical responsibilities, including showing solidarity with Ukrainian athletes who continue to compete under challenging conditions.

“Aquatics Finland has decided that it will not apply to host international aquatics championships for as long as the war continues,” President Ville Riekkinen said in a statement to Reuters, adding it would not invite athletes or teams affiliated with Russia or Belarus, nor clubs affiliated with these countries, to domestic events.

While other Nordic countries have hesitated to adopt formal boycotts, their reaction to WA’s decision is negative.

The Danish Swimming Federation disagreed with the ruling, though it noted the issue was moot for them as Denmark currently lacks the funds and facilities to host a European Championship.

“Decisions of this nature are significant and require thorough discussion within the Danish Federation before any position is formally adopted,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

The Swedish Swimming Federation said it respected Norway’s decision earlier this week, but had not yet decided on its own position, noting that the question was largely hypothetical because Sweden was not planning any future events.

Further south, the Lithuanian national governing body for aquatics voiced deep concern over the reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes, telling Reuters it was consulting with public institutions and declining to comment on their own future hosting decisions until after those discussions.

The Estonian Swimming Federation said it also did not support the decision and would discuss the issue on Monday with the rest of the members of the Nordic Swimming federation.

World Aquatics told Reuters in a statement earlier this week that it “remains determined to ensure that pools and open water remain places where athletes from all nations can come together in peaceful competition.” REUTERS