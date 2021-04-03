Fina may call off the Diving World Cup

TOKYO • Swimming's world governing body Fina is set to pull the plug on the Diving World Cup, which serves as a qualification competition for the Tokyo Olympics, because of coronavirus concerns, a source said yesterday.

Fina and Olympic organisers are mulling over whether to cancel the April 18-23 event, which had been earmarked as the final qualification round, at Tokyo Aquatics Centre after some of the participating teams expressed their reluctance to travel to Japan.

The risk of Covid-19 infection among athletes and officials, as well as the fairness of the competition, are believed to be among the factors that will influence Fina's decision making.

The Fina Diving World Cup was expected to feature the best divers from around the world in the three-metre springboard and 10m platform in both individual and synchronised events.

Also among the divers who were set to compete at the Tokyo event were Singaporeans Jonathan Chan, Mark Lee, Timothy Lee, Max Lee, Freida Lim, Fong Kay Yian and Ashlee Tan.

Only Chan has qualified for the Olympics, with the other six still in the hunt for spots at the July 23 to Aug 8 Games.

The event was postponed from last April due to the pandemic.

XINHUA