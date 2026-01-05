Filly Call Of The Karoo is knocking on the door

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DESERT CLOUD is knocking on the door. She has been an unlucky loser a couple of times and jockey Andrew Fortune can get the job done.

(1) LAYDELAY was not disgraced on local debut and can contest the finish again.

(2) STONE OF SCONE makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(10) KENTUCKY LASSIE was a disappointment last time, but she can earn some money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) INTRO has yet to win a race but was second on many occasions and can beat these rivals with luck in the running.

(4) AMANATTO has been costly to follow but would not be a surprise winner.

(9) Matts Rocket is a maiden and although not close to winning, she cannot be ignored.

(2) OH MANDY has been dangerous over this distance and has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) SUPREME JUDGE has been good of late and could have another win in him.

(5) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE is holding form and clearly not out of it.

(4) FLASH LIGHTNING is capable of earning some money.

(1) BACK FOR MORE is consistent and should fight out the finish from a good draw.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) PANNING GOLD was very unlucky not to win on local debut. He can go one better.

(9) XPLICIT CONTENT is holding form and is another possible winner.

(8) Run The World finished third on this trip two starts ago. Watch him.

(4) PRINCE FLORIAN showed improvement on local debut and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) SPEED RACER was a good winner last time. He can follow up, but a couple of stable companions will give him a run for his money.

(6) AVERNIAN GODDESS has been good at this track so far and will be a threat.

(4) FOREST SPY had a very successful year in 2025 and can win a race like this.

(1) GOLDEN PAVILION did not show his best last time but is better over this distance.

Race 6 (1,300m)

A very competitive race.

(8) CALL OF THE KAROO has not been beaten by far in her recent Western Cape runs and could win a race like this. Trainer Glen Kotzen has a very good hand to play.

(2) WISHES AND DREAMS has not done much wrong so far and gets jockey Richard Fourie in the irons.

(1) SILVA CITY gives weight away to all her rivals but is capable of winning.

(7) GORGEOUS CAPE is improving and not out of it.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(2) IZANAMI is improving and gets a narrow vote to score in a very open race.

(5) POMEROL is improving and is capable of winning.

(6) FREE WORLD is not reliable but might contest the finish once again.

(7) PENNY’S WORLD has shown improvement of late and has a winning chance.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(7) SESAME is consistent and could have that rewarded in a competitive last race handicap.

(4) ROYAL MERMAID is improving and could have more to offer.

(3) OLIVE OYL has some fair recent form and can contest the finish again.

(9) CANFORD QUEEN has shown improvement of late and would not be a surprise winner.