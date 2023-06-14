Filipino gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo battles self-doubt, pressure to land on his feet

SINGAPORE – Still only 23, Carlos Yulo’s trophies and medals would outweigh the diminutive gymnast. Time and time again, his grace, power and confidence has earned him the biggest prize on the world stage – two golds, two silvers and two bronzes at the world championships since 2018.

The hefty weight on his shoulders has also taken its toll. It was in 2019, when he became the first Filipino world champion after clinching gold in the floor exercise, that he found himself in a funk, mulling over giving up a career that has spanned over a decade.

Speaking to The Straits Times ahead of the senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, a soft-spoken and thoughtful Yulo was candid about his struggles in the sport.

“When I got the medal, I doubted myself, like do I deserve this?” said the 1.5m gymnast.

“It was a lot of negativity when I got the medal and I was happy but what should I do next? And every time I competed on the floor it made me nervous.”

Held at the OCBC Arena from Thursday to Sunday, the Asian Championships will feature top gymnasts like Yulo and Olympic medallists Lee Chih-kai (Chinese Taipei) and Yeo Seo-jeong (South Korea). Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina, 47, the only gymnast to compete in eight Olympic Games, is also in the mix.

The top five teams at the competition will progress to the world championships, a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The pursuit of success at the world and Olympic level was what brought Yulo to Japan at 16, when he moved there to train under a scholarship programme by the Japan Olympic Association.

The move was tough for the teenager, who did not speak Japanese and was not fluent in English.

He said: “At first it was really difficult for me. There were a lot of barriers – language barriers, culture, and I’m really shy when I talk to other people because I didn’t really speak English and they don’t speak English as well and that’s really hard.”

A self-professed late bloomer, Yulo spent the next few years finding his style as a gymnast while trying to adjust to the rigours of training.

He said: “I know some of my flaws, especially my attitude in every day practice. Before I couldn’t handle the difficulty of the training and I would always cry because of the practice but I have to do it.

“But now it’s more like I want to do it. The process is up and down... But most of the time I was really low... From 2019 I knew myself, my body, what to eat, what to do when I’m not in a good situation.”