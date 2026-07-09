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Fiji ring the changes for clash against England

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LIVERPOOL, England, July 9 - Fiji have made nine changes for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against England, strengthening their side after losing to Wales in their opening fixture of the new competition last weekend.

• Mesake Doge replaces injured Tim Hoyt in the front row while Tevita Ratuva is in for Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

• The loose forwards are all new with Peceli Yato in for Pita-Gus Sowakula on the blindside, Lekima Tagitagivalu replacing Kitione Salawa on the open side and Levani Botia coming in at No. 8 for Elia Canakaivata.

• The halfback pairing is also changed with Caleb Muntz coming in at flyhalf and Simione Kurvoli at scrumhalf, taking over from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Frank Lomani respectively.

• Kalaveti Ravouvou takes the place of Semi Radradra, who was injured early last week, at centre and on the right wing Vuate Karawalevu is in for Selestino Ravutamada.

• Former France international Virimi Vakatawa was drafted into the squad this week as an injury replacement but not picked in the match-day squad.

• Fiji have ceded home advantage for the match, as they did last week against Wales and will do again on July 18 against Scotland.

Team: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Vuate Karawalevu, 13-Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Simione Kurvoli, 8-Levani Botia, 7-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 6-Peceli Yato, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Tevita Ratuva, 3-Mesake Doge, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Sam Matavesi, 17-Livai Natave, 18-Peni Ravai, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Pita-Gus Sowakula, 22-Frank Lomani, 23-Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.