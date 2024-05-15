Figure skating-US Center for SafeSport bans Australian Kerry for sexual misconduct

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Brendan Kerry of Australia in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Updated
May 15, 2024, 03:47 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 03:02 PM

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has permanently banned Australian Olympic figure skater Brendan Kerry for sexual misconduct involving a minor, the body said in a ruling on Tuesday.

The ruling, which is subject to appeal, bans Kerry for life from any events or activities controlled by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Kerry, 29, competed at three Winter Olympics and was one of Australia's two flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Games, his last major international competition.

Kerry was a registered coach with U.S. Figure Skating in the 2016-17 season, when the misconduct was alleged to have occurred.

Attempts to contact Kerry through Ice Skating Australia (ISA) were not immediately successful.

ISA said in a statement it had been unaware of the investigation or the sanction until its release on Wednesday morning Australia time.

"ISA is deeply committed to the safety and wellbeing of all athletes and considers this matter to be of the utmost seriousness," it added.

"We are in the process gathering and considering all information available in relation to the determination by the US Centre for SafeSport."

The U.S. Center for SafeSport was established in 2017 with the aim of protecting athletes, particularly minors, from sexual abuse in Olympic sports programmes in the United States. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top