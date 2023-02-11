Figure skating: South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents

DENVER - South Korea’s Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.

The 17-year-old, who came sixth in the short programme, scored 141.71 points in the women’s free skate event to take her total to 210.84.

Fellow South Korean Kim Ye-lim, who finished first in the short programme, won the silver, and another teen, Japan’s Chiba Mone, came from seventh to win the bronze.

“I always try to do my best, but this time I tried not to think about my results and focus on my training process,” said Lee, who claimed silver at the event last year. “I think I did well, so I’m happy right now.”

Earlier, reigning world silver medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan took the lead in the pairs short programme, scoring 71.19, less than two months after travel delays forced them to miss Japan’s national championships.

The pair, who performed to You’ll Never Walk Alone, completed a triple twist, throw triple Lutz and level-four lift, spin, footwork and death spiral.

Miura fell on their side-by-side triple toe-loops, but they managed to edge out Canadians Deanna Stellato-Duek and Maxime Deschamps, who sit second with 68.39 points.