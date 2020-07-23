Figure skating: Singapore's 2017 SEA Games champion Yu Shuran opens up about systemic abuse in China

SINGAPORE - Former national figure skater Yu Shuran has opened up about the physical and verbal abuse she allegedly suffered while training in China in an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 22), detailing how she was kicked, hit repeatedly and shouted at by her coach.

The 19-year-old, who was born and raised in Beijing by a Chinese mother and a Singaporean father, said the physical abuse started when she was 11 years old.

Describing how her coach would hit her using a guard, a plastic cover which protects the blades of her skates, she said: "On especially bad days, I would get hit more than 10 times in a row, until my skin was raw."

The 2017 SEA Games champion also recalled how her coach kicked her in the shin using the toe-pick of his blade - the small, jagged edges at the front of a blade.

"Even though I would be bleeding from his kick, I would have to turn around and continue practice without limping as to avoid angering him more," she added.

Yu, who retired in 2018 after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, said in her post that she never acknowledged what she went through was abuse, nor did she tell anyone about it.

"Only after reading (American Olympic champion gymnast) Laurie Hernandez's story was I able to start processing my past," she said.

"Watching Athlete A (a documentary detailing USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse of the girls and young women under his care) on Netflix brought on a storm of difficult emotions, but it also made me determined to make a change, especially since the culture of physical and emotional abuse is what allowed the horrendous sexual abuse to happen.

"With more and more gymnasts coming out with their stories, I am realising that change begins with conversation. If publicising my story can raise some awareness, spark some anger and help others deal with their experiences, then it is more than worth it."

She spoke last week to the Singapore Ice Skating Association, which governs the sport here, and the Safe Sport Commission here, which was launched last year to tackle misconduct against athletes, about her experience.

The latter was set up by national agency Sport Singapore in partnership with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Police Force.

The Straits Times has contacted both organisations for comment.

Yu was the Republic's first figure skater to qualify for the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships, competing in the 2017 edition in Helsinki. She finished 25th out of 37 competitors.

Her allegations follow recent accounts of physical and mental abused experienced by athletes from Australia and Britain.

A Human Rights Watch report released this week also found that child athletes in Japan have suffered physical, sexual and verbal abuse from their coaches.