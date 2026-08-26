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Figure skating-Olympic champion Liu to sit out 2026-27 season

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FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Victory Ceremony - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 19, 2026. Gold medallist Alysa Liu of United States celebrates after winning the Women Single Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Victory Ceremony - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 19, 2026. Gold medallist Alysa Liu of United States celebrates after winning the Women Single Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

Aug 26 - Olympic gold medallist Alysa Liu said on Tuesday she will sit out the upcoming season to fine-tune her technique but reassured fans she would return to the sport.

Liu became the first American woman since 2002 to capture Olympic gold in women's singles at this year's Milano Cortina Games, where she also helped the United States to gold in the team event.

"I always want to challenge myself in new ways, so my artistry and skating can evolve," Liu wrote in a social media post, adding that she would take time to "recalibrate".

"It's important to me that my sport reflects my personal growth.

"So fear not, I'll be back, and in the meantime I'll be rooting for my teammates near and far."

In an interview with NBC Sports on Tuesday, Liu said she was planning to work on her "overall artistry, spins, jumps, everything" during her break from competition and intended to return in the 2027-28 season.

"I just felt this was right. So I'm trusting my instincts," she added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.