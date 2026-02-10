Figure Skating-Milano Cortina organisers apologise for medal podium surface mishap

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Victory Ceremony - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 08, 2026. Gold medallist's Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Ellie Kam, Danny O'Shea, Madison Chock, Evan Bates and Alysa Liu of United States celebrate on the podium after winning the Team Event with Silver medallist's Shun Sato, Kaori Sakamoto, Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara, Utana Yoshida, Masaya Morita and Yuma Kagiyama of Japan and Bronze medallist's Matteo Rizzo, Lara Naki Gutmann, Sara Conti, Niccolo Macii, Daniel Grassl, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MILAN, Feb 9 - The organisers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics apologised on Monday for the surface of the medals podium at Sunday's figure skating team event after some competitors complained that it damaged their skates.

"The anti-slip surface of the podium caused some damage to the athletes’ skates. Milano Cortina 2026 is taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a re-occurrence," officials said in a statement.

Several skaters had to get their blades re-sharpened after stepping off the medal podium on Sunday, prompting comments on social media about the surface of the podium.

All the medalists - Team USA, Japan and Italy - came onto the ice for the ceremony but had no skate guards handy when it came to stepping onto the podium.

"To minimise the impact of the damage to athletes’ preparations and in agreement with ISU, Milano Cortina 2026 has made a skate-sharpening service available and offered an additional training session to the impacted National Olympic Committees," the organisers said.

Some of the skaters who participated in the team event - including American ice dancing gold medal favourites Madison Chock and Evan Bates - were back on the ice on Monday competing in the rhythm dance competition, while others are due to compete in the men's singles short programme on Tuesday. REUTERS