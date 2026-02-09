Figure skating-Mexico's Carrillo back at Games as Latin America's unlikely standard-bearer

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 9 - Donovan Carrillo took up figure skating as a child to impress a girl but the Mexican is back for his second Olympics at Milano Cortina aiming to once again woo the crowds with a joyful style that has made him a fan favourite around the world.

Carrillo made history at Beijing 2022 by ending Mexico's three-decade absence from Olympic figure skating and becoming the first performer from Mexico to qualify for the free skate.

What began as a playful attempt to impress a childhood crush has evolved into a serious pursuit, bringing Carrillo international recognition through routines that blend technical precision with cultural flair and upbeat music, captivating audiences across Mexico, Latin America and beyond.

"This girl that I liked, and who was the reason why I started to skate, eventually quit but I was so involved with skating I just kept going," the 26-year-old said in an interview ahead of Tuesday's short program at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

"I never planned to be a figure skater but look where I am now? I was able to find my passion. That's also something very important for all of us.

"It's a magical experience to be in my second Games. The support I feel not only from Mexicans, but also from Latin Americans, Italians, Spaniards.

"It's very special. Also to have my parents here for the first time is going to be something very special for my career."

Carrillo, the only Latin American figure skater at the Games, credited improved support since his 2022 Olympic debut, as backing from local sports authorities and private sponsors has allowed him to get elite training in Canada.

"Four years ago somehow I proved that this was possible and, fortunately, a good team has been put together," he told Reuters.

"Training in Canada has marked a turning point in my sporting career, leaving aside the challenges of training in Mexico with various adversities and having access to more specialised, individualised coaching."

FROM BREAKTHROUGH TO BIGGER AMBITIONS

The Zapopan-born skater aspires to build on that progress by leaving a longer-lasting mark on the sport, seeing his own journey as proof that winter disciplines can grow in the region.

"I hope to bring more opportunities to Mexico in my sport," Carrillo said.

"I think that Mexico and Latin America have great potential in winter sports. We are great performers in artistic sports such as diving and gymnastics. I don't see why we can't be great in skating too.

"It’s not an easy path, but my story proves that it's not impossible. I hope my story inspires not just people, but also institutions and sponsors to make a difference, to build facilities and provide the conditions athletes need to grow and develop their dreams."

Returning to the Games, Carrillo said he now feels better prepared to balance the pressure and enjoyment.

A defining moment of his second Olympic experience came away from the ice, when he carried the Mexican flag at the opening ceremony before a roaring San Siro crowd.

"When they gave me the flag and I heard 'Mexico', I just couldn't control myself and let all the joy come out," he said.

"I feel like the whole world is watching and they expect me to do well. So I need to stand up and show my capacity and the hard work that I have put in." REUTERS