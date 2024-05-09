Japan's two-time figure skating world champion Shoma Uno announces retirement

TOKYO - Japan's two-time figure skating world champion and three-times Olympic medallist Shoma Uno said on May 9 he is retiring from competition.

Uno, 26, won a second consecutive world title last year despite suffering an ankle injury.

"My skating life started when I was five, and I am very grateful that I was able to continue for 21 years and lead a fantastic life in competition," the Nagoya native wrote on Instagram.

Uno, who was born prematurely weighing just 900 grams, was the world's first skater to successfully land a quadruple flip in competition. He claimed the men's singles bronze medal at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. REUTERS