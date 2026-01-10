Figure skating-Glenn three-peats at US Figure Skating Championships

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 9, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Amber Glenn reacts after winning the championship womens free skate competition during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Jan 9 - Amber Glenn backed up her thrilling short program on Wednesday with a fearless free skate on Friday to win her third straight title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in her last major competition before next month's Winter Olympics in Italy.

Glenn, 26, opened with her signature triple Axel and was nearly flawless from there, finishing with a combined score of 233.55 to beat reigning world champion Alysa Liu, who finished second with 228.91, and teenager Isabeau Levito, who was third with 224.45.

All three are expected to be named to the U.S. Olympic team on Sunday.

"I'm just so grateful. That was terrifying," Glenn said while seated next to Liu and Levito.

"I had to skate after these two incredible ladies brought the house down so I'm glad that I didn't disappoint too much."

Glenn is the first woman to win three straight U.S. titles since Michelle Kwan won eight straight from 1998 to 2005.

Liu, who took a two-year hiatus from the sport before returning refreshed in 2024, delivered a joyful and confident free skate to the music of Lady Gaga and stayed to cheer on Glenn from the side of the packed rink in St. Louis.

"To share a podium with these girls, to get to spend more time with them, I love it," she said.

"I'm really happy and so proud of them. And listen, this crowd was amazing."

Earlier, Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov earned their second consecutive pairs title with a score of 207.71, beating second-place finishers Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea and Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman, who were third. REUTERS