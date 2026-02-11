Father on the front line, family in the stands: figure skater Kyrylo Marsak lifts Ukraine with emotional skate

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak flashing a heart sign to Ukraine supporters in the crowd after his performance during the men's singles short program at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb 10.

– Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak channelled four years of upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion into a moving showing at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb 10, skating under the shadow of a conflict that continues to define his life.

He jumped up after his final step sequence, flashed a heart sign towards a pocket of Ukrainian flags in the crowd and later stared at the scoreboard with his mouth wide open, unable to believe the numbers that had appeared.

“It was unbelievable,” the 21-year-old said. “ I was in the moment, I was feeling every bit. I was so happy that I could do it. I was so happy that I could do all these jumps and all the other elements , the step sequence, so well. It is just so cool. ”

Marsak, Ukraine’s sole men’s singles figure skater at the Games, competed not only for a result but also for a home he cannot return to, a father serving on the front line and a family scattered across borders. His short programme to Fall On Me – a father-son duet by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli – was chosen to reflect that bond.

“We needed something special. And my dad sent me this music from the front line. And me and my coach really liked it and thought it could be an amazing story to tell,” he said. “It’s about the connection of a father and the son and it represents my connection with my father. Even though we are far apart, we are still together. We are connected and we love each other. ”

Marsak scored 86.89 points in his short programme, saying that it had exceeded all his expectations.

“It’s just mind-blowing that I could do this. I really liked how the audience was supporting me, it helped me 100 per cent.”

He is competing against medal favourites Ilia Malinin of the US and Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama. The top 24 of the 29 skaters from Feb 10 progress to the free programme on Feb 13, and the Ukrainian is among those who have qualified.

Marsak said his mother and sister were watching from the stands.

“It’s been a special moment to skate for them and I’m pretty sure my dad was watching via a live stream,” he said. “I just hope that they’re really proud of me.”

His performance came on a day when another Ukrainian athlete, skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, said he would defy an International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban and compete in his “helmet of remembrance”, which features images of various Ukrainian athletes killed in the war.

“I used it in all trainings... I used it today, I will use it tomorrow, and I will use it on race day,” he said.

The 27-year-old, who was one of Ukraine’s two flag bearers at the Games’ opening ceremony in Italy, said he disagreed with the IOC’s decision “because I truly believe that we didn’t violate any rules”.

Heraskevych risks disqualification as gestures of a political nature during competition are forbidden under the Olympic charter and IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Feb 11 that “we would beg him” not to don the offending helmet as “we really, really want him to have his moment”.

Marsak repeated his opposition to some Russians competing as neutrals in the Olympics, a statement which has attracted some criticism on social media.

“I do not change my statement. I still think they should not be allowed as long as the war is still ongoing,” he said.

He fled Ukraine with his sister weeks after Russia’s 2022 invasion and later rebuilt his training base in Finland.

Marsak has spoken about the mental strain and the work he has done with a therapist to cope, along with a course of medication.

“When I move on the ice, I feel like I’m alive, like I can do everything, I can move mountains,” he said.

“I’m still working with a psychotherapist, and I still try to improve, to live with this, to keep moving and be strong despite everything,” he said.

Asked what message he would like to send to Ukraine, he said: “Be strong, believe in others, believe in yourself, and never give up.”

REUTERS, AFP