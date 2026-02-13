Figure skating-Estonian coach Reinsalu remains provisionally banned, CAS says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 12 - Estonian figure skating coach Raimo Reinsalu will not be allowed to attend the Milano Cortina Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday dismissed his appeal to have a provisional suspension, imposed following an official complaint of abuse filed by a former athlete, lifted.

CAS said in a statement that while the provisional suspension, imposed by the International Skating Union, was a precautionary and protective measure and did not imply any presumption of guilt, the severity of the allegations meant lifting the temporary ban was not an option at this stage.

The ISU has launched an investigation into the allegations.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, the CAS Panel considered that the ISU Disciplinary Commission was entitled to conclude that maintaining the coach in functions pending a final decision could pose risks incompatible with the preventative and protective objectives of the ISU Code of Ethics," CAS said.

Reinsalu, the coach of Lithuania's Meda Variakojyte, who is competing in the women's singles skating in Milan, was provisionally suspended by the ISU on February 7.

A former athlete of Reinsalu had filed a complaint over alleged physical and psychological abuse, triggering the ongoing ISU investigation.

Reinsalu's application to have the ban lifted said the coach had suffered "irreparable harm" to his professional reputation by the exclusion, which also affects the athletes he coaches.

The ISU said they welcomed the CAS decision to maintain the provisional suspension.

"The ISU is firmly committed to safeguarding skaters and all members of the skating community," they said in a statement on Thursday. "Robust mechanisms are in place to ensure that any concerns are addressed with the utmost seriousness, fairness, and respect for due process."

The global skating organisation added that they have made improvements to their approach to safeguarding as part of their strategic plan ISU Vision 2030, including strengthened reporting mechanisms, the appointing of a Head of Athletes Welfare and Safeguarding Officer, improvements in the way cases are managed, and changes to their regulatory framework. REUTERS