Figure skating-Chock, Bates shrug off rhythm-dance deficit before free-dance showdown

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States of America skate during ice dancing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

MILAN, Feb 9 - Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates brushed off a razor-thin second-place finish in the rhythm dance on Monday, insisting they are right where they want to be heading into the free-dance showdown that will decide the Olympic ice dance medals.

Just 24 hours after celebrating a second straight team gold, they were back at the Milano Ice Skating Arena with another poised, high-energy skate that kept them squarely in the hunt but was not quite good enough to grab the early lead.

They sit less than a point behind France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, setting up a tense finale in the free dance on Wednesday.

"The game is always on. You should know us by now," Chock told reporters. "We're not changing anything. We've got this locked in. We know ourselves. We know our routine. And yeah, we've got this."

Skating to a punchy medley of Lenny Kravitz hits, Chock and Bates delivered what looked like a clean, confident performance until a technical review cost them.

Their pattern step was downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3, a small adjustment that carried a big cost. That lost level proved decisive as the Americans posted 89.72, while Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron edged ahead with 90.18.

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier held third with 86.18, keeping themselves within striking distance if the leaders falter in the free dance.

For Chock, the ranking change does not alter the approach.

"It doesn't change anything for us," Chock said of being in second place going into Wednesday's winner-takes-all finale.

"It doesn't change how we will approach the free dance. It's business as usual, and we're really happy with how we skated, and we're going to bring that feeling forward."

Chock and Bates, members of the U.S. team that won gold in Beijing in 2022, struck team gold again on Sunday.

But they have been clear about the bigger prize in Milan in the ice dance competition. Asked whether silver would be good enough if the standings hold, the 36-year-old Bates did not dismiss it but he did not embrace it either.

"In some ways? Yes, it will be. I think the goal is to win a gold medal, but there's so much more. The goal is multifaceted," he said.

They have also been careful not to tip their hand about what comes next. With questions swirling over whether this is their final Olympics, Chock, 33, left the door cracked open just enough to keep everyone guessing.

"Who knows, you might see us in four years?" he said. "So we'll keep you on your toes." REUTERS