Figure skating-Chock, Bates go 'all in' for Olympic gold as Milano-Cortina could be last Games

FILE PHOTO: Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix Final - Aichi International Arena, Nagoya, Japan - December 6, 2025 Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo

Dec 30 - Three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are going all out for Olympic gold at the Milano-Cortina Games, embracing the pressure and the possibility that the 2026 Winter Olympics could be their final appearance on the sport's biggest stage.

The married American ice dance pair are among the most decorated teams of their generation but have never won Olympic gold in their individual discipline, and they said their mindset was clear - aim for the top of the podium.

"We're certainly all in," Chock told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're entering each competition with the intention to win. We have a lot of experience under our belts and are 100% confident in our capabilities to deliver our best performances."

Bates said the way they were handling the pressure of high expectations was by sticking to their process, trusting their coaches and keeping their routines consistent.

He added that this Olympics, the duo's fourth, carried added meaning because it "could be our last."

"The older we get, the more appreciation we have for the opportunity and realizing how special it really is," he said.

"So like Maddie said, we are 100% all in and aiming for the top of the podium in Milan with also the goal to fully experience and enjoy it."

PAINT IT GOLD

Their Olympic free dance is built around a rendition of the Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black," a choice they said emerged from a wide search.

Chock said the music immediately stirred up emotion in the pair and then proved even more compelling once tested at the rink.

"When we put this one on the ice we got, like, the good chills," she said.

"It was really powerful and filled up the arena. That's how we knew that this was the piece for us."

Bates said the team was also drawn to the selection because it would push them in a new direction, part of a strategy he credited for their longevity.

"We knew it would be challenging for us," he said, describing the program as different from their previous free dances and noting the pair's willingness to take creative risks.

Asked whether they would be clad once again in all black for the routine, Chock said 'yes', but added that she was hoping to add a glittering accent to the ensemble.

"Oh, we'll always be painting it black," she said.

"We might even paint it a little gold," she said with a grin.

Chock and Bates will look to capture a record seventh U.S. ice dance title when U.S Championships kick off Sunday in St. Louis. REUTERS