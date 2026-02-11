Figure Skating-Canada's Stellato-Dudek, 42, fit to make Olympic debut after injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mar 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Deanna Stellato-Dudek (CAN) and Maxime Deschamps (CAN) compete in the Pairs Short Program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

MILAN, Feb 10 - Canadian pairs skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek has overcome a recent injury scare and will be fit to make her long-awaited Olympic debut at the Milano Cortina Games.

The 42‑year‑old, whose astonishing return to the sport after a 16‑year absence has captivated the figure skating world, hit her head on the ice at a training session in Montreal on January 30, leaving her participation in Milan in doubt.

She and partner Maxime Deschamps were unable to compete in the team event earlier in the Games, where Canada finished fifth, but the Canadian delegation had held out hope that she would recover to take part in the pairs competition on February 15 and 16.

Stellato-Dudek has been closely monitored by the medical teams of both Skate Canada and Team Canada and has completed the required medical evaluations, according to a Canadian Olympic Committee statement.

"Athlete health and safety remain our top priority, and the decision to compete was made under the guidance of medical professionals," the statement said. "Stellato-Dudek is feeling well and is looking forward to taking the ice at Milano Cortina 2026."

Stellato-Dudek says she feels "ready and excited to compete".

"My priority right now is skating my best," she said in a statement.

Stellato-Dudek was a world junior silver medallist for the United States but retired when she was 17 due to a hip injury, and was working as an aesthetician when she decided to give skating another shot.

She was granted Canadian citizenship in December of 2024, paving her way to compete at the Olympics.

She became the oldest female world figure skating champion when she and Deschamps won the global title in 2024. A victory in Milan would make her the oldest pairs skater to win an Olympic title. REUTERS