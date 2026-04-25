Fifty years after Nadia Comaneci’s 10, athletes are still chasing perfection

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Former Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci posing with her Lifetime Achievement Award during the 27th Laureus World Sports Awards gala in Madrid on April 20.

“Perfection is a theory,” the legendary dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov once said and yet, like all athletes, his life was devoted to pursuing it. Perhaps perfection can’t be held, but it can be occasionally touched, flirted with and inched close enough to some days to believe in its existence.

Ask Max Lee, a SEA Games silver medallist who falls artistically towards water from 10m, and there is no question.

“I believe there is a perfect dive.”

Perfection is what Lee and his peers have felt occasionally in training, but it’s about finding it in competition and emerging from the water at an Olympics like China’s Quan Hongchan to this numerical poetry:

“10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10”.

Ten is one of sports’ most distinguished numbers. It remains the sacred barrier in the 100m, represents royalty in football and signifies the flawless performance. One that humans couldn’t envisage till a 14-year-old girl changed how we thought.

At the recent Laureus Awards, a 64-year-old athlete joyously clutched a Lifetime Achievement trophy as Simone Biles celebrated her as the woman “synonymous with perfection”. Fifty summers ago at the 1976 Olympics, this tiny gymnast of immaculate elegance did not just defeat the field but overwhelmed technology.

Romanian Olympic champion Nadia Comaneci had a perfect 10 on the balance beam during the 1976 Montreal Games. PHOTO: BBC

After Nadia Comaneci’s uneven bars performance concluded, the scoreboard famously displayed this number.

“1.00”.

“Faster, Higher, Stronger” was the Olympic motto, yet how far Comaneci went no one was prepared for. The scoring system allowed only for three digits, at best a score of 9.99. But the Romanian had kissed perfection.

1.00 was in fact a 10.00.

“She’s Perfect”, noted the cover of TIME magazine. A 14-year-old had altered sport but did not quite understand it. Only years later, as she told Olympics.com, when people did something exceptional, not just in sport, she’d hear them say, “I did a Nadia.”

This was an exploration of unknown territory, a cousin of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s ascent of Everest. It told us where we could go and also answered a nagging question in a human activity where errors are inevitable.

Was perfect possible in sport?

Yes.

It doesn’t matter if it can be reached, this hunt to be perfect when it matters is a lure for athletes and an aspiration worth every suffering. As Lee says, “Perfection drives improvement on a daily basis.”

In the 2019 Wimbledon final, Simona Halep made only three unforced errors against Serena Williams. All athletes are in a quest to locate their perfect self, but divers, gymnasts, shooters, archers, who compete essentially against themselves, are judged and scored on their imperfections.

An arrow shot by a compound bow must fly 50m in uncertain weather and hit a centre ring which is 8cm in diameter. Robin Hood would shiver. “You want every arrow to hit the spider,” says archer Contessa Loh, referring to the tiny X in the centre of the target and she knows it’s theoretically possible. On April 18, she points out, James Lutz scored 719 out of 720 in the 72-arrow qualification at a tournament.

In short, 71 arrows hit the 10, one a nine.

These athletes, as shooter Jasmine Ser explains, aren’t actively thinking of perfection – in shooting, perfect is now a 10.9 – for it creates an internal pressure. Their focus is on preparation, on the actions which lead them there.

Perfection is frustrating yet tantalising because you can get so close to it. Ser points to a World Cup in early April where China’s Wang Zifei shot 635.5 in the 60-shot 10m air rifle qualification. That’s an average of almost 10.6 at a target whose centre is 0.5mm, or the size of a pencil point.

Like a wire walker on a thin wire, perfection requires balance. Athletes have to see it as fuel or a grand search, else it turns into a burden. “The more,” says Lee, “you think about being perfect, it might mess with your mindset.”

In Olympic gymnastics the scoring system has altered and a perfect 10 doesn’t exist. Yet Emma Yap, silver medallist at the 2025 SEA Games, will tell you “all gymnasts are perfectionists to some extent, so the mental pressure we put on ourselves can be pretty draining”. There is, after all, no finish line to better. Even Comaneci later said she’d done finer routines than her perfect 10. It wasn’t about the score, but how she “felt”.

The tiniest error has a cost and it can make athletes fascinatingly fastidious. Outsiders, Yap will tell you, don’t see their attention to detail: The precise distance she wants between the uneven bars, the alignment of the vaulting springboard, the knowledge that if her hips aren’t perfectly straight on a 10cm-wide beam then trouble looms.

Shooters fiddle with jackets, butt plates, trigger pressure. Archers, says Loh, tinker with sights, weight of arrows and size of vanes (fins on the back of an arrow to stabilise flight). To hear the fussiness in their bones is to glimpse the purity of their chase.

Not everyone will do a Comaneci and yet 50 years later these young athletes, in their desire to undertake painstaking journeys towards an ideal, honour her and their crafts and also us. For when they take off on these flights in search of perfect, they inadvertently take us with them.