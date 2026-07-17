FIFA to award first World Cup championship rings as Spain face Argentina in final

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The move marks the first time FIFA has awarded rings to the winner of one of its competitions.

FIFA is set to add a new chapter to World Cup tradition by awarding championship rings to the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, as Spain and Argentina prepare to meet in a blockbuster title clash.

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, with Spain and defending champions Argentina competing to become the first nation to receive the newly introduced rings.

The move marks the first time FIFA has awarded rings to the winner of one of its competitions, bringing a familiar element of American sports culture – often seen in the NBA and NFL – into football’s biggest tournament.

The championship ring project will be limited to 2,026 rings, matching the year of the tournament. Of these, 30 ultra-exclusive rings will be reserved for the world champions, while 1,996 rings will be made available to fans and collectors around the world.

Each ring will feature a two-sided design. One side will carry an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the colours, identity and symbols of the winning nation.

The rings for the champions will be made to fit each player and staff member, with individual serial numbers and certificates of authenticity.

FIFA’s presentation plan adds further theatre to the final. The captain and head coach of the winning team are expected to receive temporary rings on the podium immediately after the final whistle, before the official rings are later produced and delivered in designs tailored to the champions.

The historic award adds extra drama to an already compelling final. Spain, the Euro 2024 champions and 2010 World Cup winners, will face Argentina, the reigning world champions and three-time winners, in a match loaded with legacy and symbolism.

For Spain, victory would mean a second World Cup crown and a return to the top of global football.

For Argentina, it would mean defending the title won in 2022 and becoming the first team to lift the trophy while receiving FIFA’s new championship rings.

The World Cup’s closing weekend will also feature the third-place play-off, with France facing England.

The match is scheduled for the night of Saturday, July 18, GMT+7 , kicking off at 4am on Sunday, July 19. The final between Spain and Argentina will be played on the night of Sunday, July 19, kicking off at 2am on Monday, July 20, GMT+7 .

The new rings come on top of the World Cup trophy and gold medals, giving the 2026 champions another piece of football history to carry beyond the final whistle.

Whether Spain or Argentina wear the first set, the final at MetLife Stadium is now not only a fight for the trophy, but also for a new symbol of World Cup glory. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK