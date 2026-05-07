FIFA president Gianni Infantino says World Cup ticket prices in line with US market

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino said despite people saying ticket prices are high, they still end up on the resale market.

LOS ANGELES – As World Cup ticket prices continue to be debated, FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared in his latest comments that they are in line with most American sporting events.

FIFA has come under fire for the cost of tickets to the quadrennial tournament that starts June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but Infantino said market rates have to be applied.

“In the US, it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price,” Infantino said on May 5 at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

“And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.”

A quick look May 6 on the Ticketmaster website for the June 19 group-stage match between the United States and Australia in Seattle certainly did not display any bargains.

The lowest price for two tickets early in the evening of May 6 was a resale pair for US$2,725.10, which broke down to US$2,290 for the tickets and US$435.10 in service fees.

However, a new search 30 minutes later showed the total price climbing to US$2,770.90 for seats high in the upper deck along the sideline at Lumen Field.

For fans more familiar with football than futbol, they could be considered on the 25-yard line.

On its own market place, FIFA takes a 15 per cent purchase fee from the buyer of a resold ticket and a 15 per cent free from the seller.

However, Infantino said World Cup prices are not out of line.

“We have 25 per cent of the group stage tickets which can be bought for less than US$300,” he said.

“You cannot go to watch in the US a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than US$300. And this is the World Cup.”

In April, FIFA had four tickets for the World Cup final in East Rutherford listed for just under US$2.3 million apiece. They were in the lower deck behind the goal.

“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at US$2 million, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost US$2 million, and it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino added.

“And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for US$2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”

In other news, Melbourne’s Federation Square will once again screen World Cup matches after the government stepped in to overturn a decision stopping the broadcasts due to poor fan behaviour.

Venue management said on May 6 they would not show matches on the “Big Screen” at the square where hundreds of thousands of fans have gathered to watch World Cup matches for 20 years.

The move triggered a furious backlash from fans groups and pundits, while Australia’s football federation requested it be reversed.

Victoria state’s top government official, Premier Jacinta Allan, said on May 7 the World Cup should bring people together, not keep them apart.

“I disagree with that decision – and I am overturning it,” she said in a statement.

“There’s always a risk of bad behaviour at every public gathering, but police and security will be on site, and there’ll be zero tolerance for it.”

Video of fans celebrating wildly with every Australian goal went viral during the 2022 tournament in Qatar as the Socceroos advanced to the round of 16.

A number of incidents soured the celebrations, though, with some fans being injured by flares and projectiles. REUTERS