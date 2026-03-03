Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc marries long-time partner Alexandra Saint Mleux

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux got married in a private ceremony in Monaco, on Feb 28.

SINGAPORE – The champagne is popping for Charles Leclerc even before the start of the 2026 Formula One season, as the Ferrari driver married his long-term partner Alexandra Saint Mleux on Feb 28.

The 28-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post on March 2, revealing that he and Saint Mleux, who has updated her surname to Leclerc on social media, had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Monaco.

The post contained a series of photos with the couple – the Monegasque driver in a pale suit and Saint Mleux in a wedding gown – posing in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

There were also pictures of them with their dog Leo, who was dressed for the occasion in a tuxedo, as well as Leclerc’s family.

In the caption, Leclerc wrote: “A day we’ll forever remember. Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones.”

The couple have been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2025.

Saint Mleux, a model and influencer, has become a fan favourite, often accompanying Leclerc to his races.

The 2026 season begins with the March 6-8 Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc, who has eight F1 victories, will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a winless 2025 season.