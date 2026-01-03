Straitstimes.com header logo

Ferrari parts ways with reserve driver Zhou Guanyu

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2025 Ferrari's reserve driver Zhou Guanyu at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Zhou Guanyu is the only Chinese driver to race full-time in F1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MARANELLO - Ferrari parted with reserve driver Zhou Guanyu of China ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign.

The Shanghai native served as a backup for Ferrari in the 2025 season following a three-year spell at the wheel of the number 24 car for Sauber, with which he made 68 career starts from 2022 to 2024.

Guanyu, 26, is the only Chinese driver to race full-time in F1.

“Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season,” Ferrari posted on social media on Jan 2. “Wishing him all the best ahead.”

Guanyu did not enter a race for Ferrari, whose primary drivers in 2025 were Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Lewis Hamilton of Britain.

Leclerc and Hamilton placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the final drivers’ standings. Ferrari finished fourth in the 10-team constructors’ table.

Guanyu, an alumnus of the Ferrari Driver Academy, was the 2021 Asian regional champion and proceeded to win Autosport’s Rookie of the Year award in his maiden F1 season. REUTERS

