Fernando Alonso-Sergio Perez’s Brazilian GP battle a treat for Formula One fans

Long, long ago when the world was a different place and nobody had a clue what a health and safety executive was or minded if a couple of racing cars banged wheels now and then, there was a motor race in France.

It was won by a lanky Frenchman called Jean-Pierre Jabouille, who on his day of days not only scored his own first victory but also that for Renault’s controversial turbocharged car that had turned the sport on its head.

But as he crossed the finish line few spectators were watching. By the cruellest of ironies their eyes were riveted on his teammate, another French star called Rene Arnoux who was having the race of his life locked in battle with a feisty French-Canadian called Gilles Villeneuve. It should have been relatively straightforward, but Arnoux’s much more powerful turbo V6 engine had a misfire, and even though Villeneuve’s normally aspirated Ferrari flat 12 lacked power and his Michelin tyres were almost down to the canvas, he resolutely refused to give up.

The final laps of that 1979 French GP, which saw them swopping places and banging wheels, and Villeneuve smoking his tyres even more with some astonishing late braking and overtaking moves, has gone down as one of the greatest on-track duels in the sport’s storied history.

Yes, it was untidy. Yes, there was contact. But it was contact born of insouciant dismissal of the laws of physics rather than a deliberate intention to intimate or hinder, and the battle was that of two bold knights determined to prevail.

In the end, Villeneuve did in a car that really ought not to have finished second. And there was uproar among their peers, many of whom condemned them as a pair of reckless rock apes. Not so Mario Andretti, the reigning world champion who had been raised on vicious dirt bull rings such as the United States’ feared Langhorne with its quaintly named Puke Hollow corner.

“Aw,” he advised, “it’s just a coupla young lion cubs clawin’ themselves.”

While today they might shove one another afterwards, and would certainly be called before the stewards, Gilles and Rene did the only thing that mattered to them after what each regarded as an honourable contest: they embraced one another and laughed.

I thought of them after Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, where yet again Max Verstappen had triumphed, upping his in-season record to 17.

But for me the real star was Fernando Alonso, the oldest man in the race at 42 yet every bit as feisty and fast and determined as he had been on his debut in Australia back in 2001 in a back-of-the-grid Minardi.

For much of the race he had seemed a shoo-in for the final podium slot. But for once Sergio Perez was back in form in the sister Red Bull. Having scythed past the woefully tardy Mercedes of George Russell and then Lewis Hamilton, the Mexican hmade up for his awful gaffe in his homeland last week, and enlivened the final laps with his efforts to pass Alonso’s back-on-form Aston Martin.

Several times he used his DRS and so nearly pulled off a slipstream move on the long climb from the final corner to the first, each time being stymied by Alonso’s veteran cunning. But at the start of the 70th of the 71 laps he finally pulled it off, and stayed ahead of the Spaniard on the long run to Turn 4, the traditional point for a rival’s DRS counter-attack.

But Fernando isn’t one to concede anything willingly. He got as close as he possibly could going into the first turn – named after national hero Ayrton Senna – on the final lap and intimidated Perez into braking a metre later, on the inside line. That compromised his exit, and Alonso swooped in, toughed it out alongside him with his own DRS open all the way to Turn 4, and grabbed his hard-won podium place back. It was superb racing.