Fernandez secures dominant British MotoGP victory

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Aug 9 - Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez bounced back from a sprint-race crash to win the British MotoGP on Sunday, leading from the start after occupying second position on the grid.

Championship leader Jorge Martin, who was on pole and won Saturday's sprint, lost ground when his ride-height device failed to disengage at Turn One. The Aprilia rider recovered to finish second.

Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi came third after Alex Marquez made a late mistake and dropped back, securing his second podium finish of the weekend. Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura crashed out for the first time this season, allowing Martin to extend his championship lead.

Defending world champion Marc Marquez endured another difficult afternoon, finishing seventh after starting from sixth on the grid. REUTERS