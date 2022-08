The tale of sport can be told through maps. It is the place you come from, the cities you conquer, the miles you travel. But hardship is also told through the map of the body. Where did you hurt? In Feng Tianwei's case, everywhere.

Sitting in the Singapore Sports Museum, where there should be an exhibit just on her, she gives us a tour of her planet of pain. She points to her right ankle, knees, waist, shoulder, elbow and wrist.