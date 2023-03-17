Fencing: Germany scraps World Cup event after Russia's re-entry

MUNICH, Germany - The German fencing federation on Thursday cancelled a planned women’s foil International Fencing Federation World Cup competition after the world fencing body decided to let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in Olympic qualifying events.

The meet was scheduled for Tauberbischofsheim on April 28-30.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) last week reversed a ban on fencers from both countries enforced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Fencing’s qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics is due to begin in April. But athletes could qualify and still be barred by the International Olympic Committee from the Games.

Ms Claudia Bokel, the head of the German fencing federation, said: “We want to send a clear signal that there exist in our view a number of questions relating to the implementation of this decision which make holding the tournament impossible.”

Tauberbischofsheim was the second of five scheduled fencing women’s events in qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year.

The first leg is in Poznan in Poland on April 21-22.

As yet the organisers have made no announcement on possible Russian and Belarusian participation. AFP