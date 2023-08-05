Fencer Amita Berthier looks to notch more milestones, eyes Asiad podium spot

SINGAPORE – At the top of Amita Berthier’s to-do list this week is getting reacquainted with old friends and eating some of her favourite local dishes, which includes chicken rice, mee pok and beef rendang.

But once Berthier satisfies her cravings during a short break from the piste, it is back to the grind for the national fencer as she eyes a podium finish at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Less than two months ago, the 22-year-old claimed a historic bronze at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, and she is hoping to replicate the feat when she returns for the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asiad.

“I definitely have my eyes set on the podium,” said Berthier, who arrived in Singapore on Friday.

“After breaking that milestone for myself and Fencing Singapore, I’m itching to get that medal. It’s not going to be easy but I’m looking forward to it and I’m going to give my best and if I prepare right, I know I can do it.”

On Saturday morning, Berthier and wushu exponent Jowen Lim were announced as Singapore’s flagbearers for the Asian Games at the flag presentation ceremony held at OCBC Square.

At the ceremony, Singtel also announced the renewal of its partnership with the Singapore National Olympic Council – the local telco will sponsor $1.7 million in cash and kind to Team Singapore athletes over the next five years.

At the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, Berthier and teammates Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Melanie Huang won a team foil bronze – it was Singapore’s first fencing team medal at the event.

Should Berthier finish on the podium in Hangzhou, she will be just the second Singaporean fencer to win an individual medal at the Asiad since Lim Wei Wen clinched an epee bronze at the 2014 Incheon Games.

To prepare for her medal hunt, the fencer will spend the next three weeks in Singapore before returning to the United States where she is based to train with coaches Ines Boubakri, an Olympic bronze medallist, and Amgad Khazbak.

While she made history at the Asian championships, the season has had its challenges.

Competing in the individual event at July’s World Fencing Championships in Milan, Berthier lost 15-10 to Maia Mei Weintraub of the United States in the round of 64, while the team’s campaign ended in the last 32 after a 45-35 defeat by Egypt.

Despite not performing to her own expectations, the three-gold SEA Games champion is staying positive as she targets direct entry to the Paris Olympics as one of the top two fencers in the Asia-Oceania region.

She said: “I was just a bit disappointed with my results at the world championships because I had one of the best preparations of my life and then I just didn’t get the result that I expected. But I just remind myself that it doesn’t mean I’m not a good fencer anymore, it’s just ups and downs in the nature of the sport.”