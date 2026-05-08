Felix targeting US mixed relay spot for LA28

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American Olympic champion Allyson Felix poses for a photo after a youth track and field event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Rory Carroll

May 8 - Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said she is aiming for a spot on the U.S. mixed 4x400 metres relay team at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after the 40-year-old announced her plans to come out of retirement in April.

The Los Angeles native said she felt compelled to try for a spot at a sixth Olympics with the sporting showpiece taking place in her hometown.

"My ideal situation would be to try to make the relay pool for maybe the mixed 4x400m relay,” Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time, said during an appearance on the TODAY show on Thursday.

"It’s a tall task to get back to that level, but I’m excited to really push for it."

Felix, who retired in 2022 with 11 Olympic medals, is the oldest American to compete in an Olympic relay having won gold in the women's 4x400m at the Tokyo Games at the age of 35.

“If it wasn’t LA, I wouldn’t be as curious,” she said. “I just can’t imagine not going for it with it being in my hometown," she added.

"I’m so excited for everyone to experience the Olympics, but it would be really special to be walking in the Opening Ceremonies ... It’s a bit scary. But also, there’s a bit of peace there, because there’s nothing to prove.

"It’s just about testing the limits, kind of an experiment of what’s still left there. So I do feel this calmness going into it." REUTERS