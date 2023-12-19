Felipe Contepomi succeeds Michael Cheika as Argentina head coach

BUENOS AIRES – The departing Michael Cheika has said that “a big part of me will be Argentina” after taking them to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, leaving assistant and former Pumas flyhalf Felipe Contepomi to take over as head coach through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The Australian leaves after less than two years in the role, following two years as an advisor to the team, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) confirmed on Dec 18.

“I want to thank all the Argentines for these wonderful years together, the UAR, the staff and the players for having trusted me for this challenge,” Cheika said in a statement.

“I am very proud to have been the head coach of Los Pumas and it is one of the experiences I have enjoyed the most in my coaching career.

“Although I was born in Australia, a big part of me will be Argentina. I am convinced that Felipe and his staff will lead the team in the best way.”

His departure comes as Rugby Australia (RA) hunts for a new Wallabies coach following the resignation of his former Randwick teammate Eddie Jones.

Cheika took the Wallabies to the 2015 World Cup final in England before quitting in acrimony after their quarter-final exit at the 2019 tournament in Japan.

RA boss Phil Waugh declined to comment on Cheika as a potential candidate for the Wallabies job but said the governing body was open to anyone.

“We’re certainly not advanced in conversations, or in any conversations with anyone really,” he told Australian Associated Press.

Cheika bowed out with an 11-13 record for the Pumas but won praise for galvanising them at the World Cup in France where they lost to England in the bronze-medal match.

Contepomi, capped 87 times for Argentina, paid tribute to 56-year-old Cheika, who was his coach at Leinster during the Irish club’s run to the 2009 European Cup championship.

“I had the honour of working with Michael Cheika in the consolidation of a sporting project, which challenges and excites us as part of a great Argentine team. For that reason I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunity that the UAR gives me,” he said.

The 46-year-old played in four World Cups and was a key figure in the Argentina team that in 2007 finished third after beating France 34-10 in the play-off. REUTERS, AFP