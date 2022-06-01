Feeling Groovy looks well-placed for a big run

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) BOUNDLESS BASH has shown potential and was gelded after his third start. Could be the one with big improvement.

(3) SWING UPON A STAR is a well-related colt who was supported on debut. He has drawn well and should relish the trip.

(2) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI showed good pace on his local debut and could be a natural on the Polytrack.

(1) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR jumps from the innermost gate. He is highly regarded, having been supported in both starts.

(6) JOHNDUNBAR caught the eye on his local debut.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) FEELING GROOVY lagged a bit on the turf but that was her debut run. She could enjoy the Polytrack and looks well-placed for a big run.

(5) SKY CAFE was beaten in a close finish last time and could finally realise her true potential. She has already shown fair ability.

(10) SHESAKINDA MAGIC has run good races from wide draws and would be deserving. But she has drawn wide yet again.

(7) CAPE PRINCESS is a lot better than her recent form and could prove to be the upset package.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(5) GOOD QUEEN BESS is talented and may just be looking for the Polytrack. She has not been far off in competitive contests. She comes into this against better-weighted males.

(7) SILVANO'S TIMER, who is best weighted, showed what looked like his best form when not far off promising stablemate Gimme A Prince.

(3) INCREDIBILL is racing after a long break. He raced in a feature after a decent start to his career and is the one to watch.

(1) SHAVOUT and (2) ROYAL MONARCH may not be well weighted but are good types jumping from plum draws.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) PETECA should be hard to beat. He finished third - and not beaten far - in a race that has produced five winners. He is meeting a weak field from pole position.

(7) ALPENHORN, who finished second last time, is holding form but needs to find more to win, especially as he has not drawn well.

(6) DON'T LINNGAR is bred to improve over the longer trip and could get into the money.

(4) FLYING WONDER (trying blinkers) and (5) SHOT OF COURAGE could be in the fight for the minor prize money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) MABONENG must have needed her last run after almost five months off the track. A top rider has been booked and she could much improve on her Poly debut.

(11) DEMIGOD came from the clouds to win her last race. She might get a fast pace again with horses like (7) NOBLE STORM, (10) LUNA ECLIPSE and (1) KILDONAN BAY in the race.

(6) OH SO SQUISHY had things go wrong last time and is a lot better than that. She can finally get her head in front.

(4) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY is holding form well and would also be deserving of a first win on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MCKENNA SKYE cannot be faulted on form and could be hard to peg back from Gate 1 on her Poly debut. She can reward followers who made her favourite three times in her last four starts.

(3) MAGICAL FLIGHT bounced back to something like her best form last time. She has dropped in the ratings and can go all the way.

(7) BINGIN BEACH is lightly raced, but has shown ability. She is carrying a lot less weight than her rivals and could add to her tally.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) FENNEC FOX could add to trainer Paul Peter's big season. A speedy sort, she has done well as a juvenile and could be well placed in this field on her Poly debut.

(3) MAGICALLEE is a seasoned professional. After winning a nice race last time, she should test Fennec Fox.

(10) GIN AND TONIC has run well on the synthetic and is overdue. But she has drawn widest.

(9) DUNYAA, who brushed the rail in her last two starts, could get involved at the finish. She could be the value proposition.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) LOOKING HOT has finally secured a great gate on the Poly. Even though she is taking on the males, she should have a big say. She has a 4kg apprentice claim to assist.

(5) QUEST FOR THE BEST is carrying an even lighter weight and he was not disgraced over 1,400m last time. He can finally reward his connections.

(8) RUNNING FREELY finished ahead of him after a rest. Fitter, he could go closer. He loves the course and distance.

(12) GIMME A RAINBOW is heading the right way but has drawn wide.