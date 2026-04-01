FCC urged to fix 'antiquated' rules amid sports streaming shift

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The National Association of Broadcasters is calling for federal regulatory review as sports rights continue shifting to streaming services.

In comments recently filed with the Federal Communications Commission, the NAB argues that streaming giants like Netflix are striking deals with major sports leagues that are restricting fans' ability to watch their favorite teams.

"From the viewer's standpoint, there is no question that a model that once served both sports leagues and viewers is now underserving the average fan," the trade group said.

The loss of revenue from live sports programming threatens the viability of local stations, and by extension, their ability to deliver the news and provide public service programming.

"The FCC's antiquated ownership restrictions that apply only to broadcasters seriously exacerbate their struggle to compete effectively for sports rights," the NAB said.

MLB alone will have televised games split across NBC/Peacock. Netflix, ESPN, FOX/TBS and Apple TV. Those deals alone will bring the league an estimated $800 million in revenue this season.

The NAB, though, argues that what is being ignored is the opportunity to bring communities together through the availability of live sports on broadcast TV.

"Big Tech platforms and global pureplay streamers with tens of billions of dollars of revenue to spend are not focused on strengthening local communities, but on selling products and adding subscribers," the NAB concluded. "That is why policymakers are right to take a close look at this changing marketplace, and why the Commission can and should take concrete steps now to begin addressing the problem."

--Field Level Media REUTERS