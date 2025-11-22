Father Christmas presents well after Highveld third

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) ROCKABILLY raced prominently throughout when finishing a promising second on debut and will not need to improve much to go one better with that experience to count on.

(1) OLD FASHIONED and (7) HAWKSDALE both boast the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively in such a contest.

Newcomer (9) SILVER GLITTER could also have a role to play, especially if the market speaks in her favour.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) MASTER’S LADY had legitimate excuses for finishing behind newcomer (8) VARACHINO’S CHAMP last time and could turn the tables on that rival if bouncing back to her earlier form, notwithstanding the fact the latter should improve with the benefit of that experience.

(6) DUCHESS DI fits a similar profile and should acquit herself competitively after a pleasing introduction.

(4) WINTER BELLE is another one who has the means to make her presence felt. She would not surprise if she takes a hand in this.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(7) MILITARY MOVES was returning from a lengthy layoff when running on to finish a close-up second over track and trip and would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback run, so should improve to go one better.

(8) ASIAH’S TIARA would not be winning out of turn but has less scope for improvement than the selection.

(3) TRIP TO PEACE and (10) SILENT FUTURE complete the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) CONSTELLATION confirmed the promise he showed as a juvenile by finishing second on his reappearance in October in a stronger contest, so a repeat of that performance could suffice.

(2) TOP DIVISION ran a close-up third in a similar event last time and should play a leading role too off a one-point higher mark.

Last-start scorer (3) XENOPHON and consistent (6) BANYAN are maturing but have the form and experience to get involved too.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) RONDEBOSCH lost little in defeat when fourth in a stronger race on his return from a lengthy absence. He would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback outing run, so should improve to play a leading role.

(1) ESPINOZA landed a betting coup when winning at this level last time and he ought to remain competitive as his rider’s 2.5kg claim negates the resultant five-point penalty.

Both (5) LEAD THE CHARGE and (4) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE will appreciate reverting to this shorter trip and should not be far off the mark.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) FATHER CHRISTMAS caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over 1,450m on his Highveld debut and the step-up to this distance should be more to his liking.

(4) FRERE JACQUES was fourth in a stronger race at this level over track and trip last time, so he should fight out the finish off an unchanged mark.

(3) COPPOLA and (2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE are consistent hard-knockers with the means to acquit themselves competitively.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) MONKEY PUZZLE has thrived on the Highveld and was not winning out of turn last time over a similar trip. He should remain competitive on his handicap debut but concedes 3kg to debut winner (4) SPEEDMAN, which could prove a bridge too far.

(2) GUERILLA WARFARE is not taken lightly off reduced marks, while class-dropper (3) BAY EMPIRE should also make his presence felt at this level.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) MAX THE MAGICIAN was a game-in-defeat second off this rating at a higher level last time over track and trip, so a repeat of that effort should suffice in this grade.

(2) SKITTLES SKIES produced a career-best display when winning over 1,800m recently but will find this field more challenging under a nine-point higher mark.

(7) WAR OF KINGDOMS and (4) FRENCH BOLT are lightly raced 4yo geldings with scope to improve off their current marks, so they should not be underestimated either.

Race 9 (1,450m)

Debut winner (5) GRAND EMPIRE won a warm maiden on Charity Mile day and this extended trip could be more to his liking, especially with that experience under his belt.

Stablemate (1) LONGSWORD could pose the biggest threat off his reduced mark, though a similar case could be made for lightly raced 3yo (3) ROMILLY.

(4) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD has the means to play a role in the outcome too. A must-include in your combination bets.