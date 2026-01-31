Straitstimes.com header logo

Fast times on road to Olympic success for Canada curler Jacobs

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Curling - World Men's Curling Championship - Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada - April 6, 2025 Canada's Brad Jacobs reacts during their bronze medal match against China REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

Curling - World Men's Curling Championship - Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada - April 6, 2025 Canada's Brad Jacobs reacts during their bronze medal match against China REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

MILAN, Jan 31 - Canada's Olympic curling champion Brad Jacobs knows exactly what it takes for him to reach the top: almost five days of fasting just before the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Few Olympic fans would associate curling with gruelling preparation and fasting that seems more fitting to skaters, skiers or ice hockey players, but for 40-year-old Jacobs, who won curling gold at the 2014 Games, it is just what he needed ahead of next week's start of the Games in Italy.

"110-hour fast completed and it was a grind," Jacobs said in a social media post. "Throughout the fast I had four gym sessions, four sauna sessions, two steams and four on-ice practice sessions (180 stones). Feeling very optimal heading into the Olympics.

"Boy, do I ever feel lean and strong. The goal was to have a long fast before a big event. This is the longest one I have done," he said.

Canada's men have won gold medals in three of the last five editions of the Games but have not topped the podium since 2014. 

Fasting has become popular both among high-level athletes, looking to improve performances and ordinary people hoping for the health benefits attributed to it. REUTERS

See more on

Olympics

Canada

Hockey

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.