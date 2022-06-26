Fast times hint at intriguing battles ahead

EUGENE (Oregon) • The men's and women's 100m track finals at next month's World Championships look set to be blockbuster battles as the top sprinters from the United States and Jamaica produced some stunning runs on Friday.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley won the men's title at the US championships in a dominant 9.77sec while Melissa Jefferson scorched the women's field in a wind-aided 10.69.

Kerley exploded down the stretch at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field to punch his ticket to the world championships which start on July 15 at the same venue, with Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell second and third in 9.85 and 9.88 respectively.

"It's all about pacing and training, and continuing to do what I've got to do," said Kerley, who earlier in the day produced a world-leading 9.76 in the semi-final.

Kerley, who is now tied with reigning world champion Christian Coleman and Bromell as the sixth-fastest performer of all time, said he was targeting eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's record 9.58 in the distance.

"You don't go for the second place, you're trying to go for the top dog," he said.

Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, did not run in the final and has a wildcard entry for the worlds.

Jefferson finished three hundredths of a second ahead of favourite Aleia Hobbs (10.72) in the women's race with Twanisha Terry third in 10.74. It marked a remarkable rebound from Jefferson's disappointing eighth-place finish in 11.24 at the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships earlier this month.

"Seeing that 10.69 on the scoreboard was a very surreal moment for me and it gave me a little more confidence," said the collegiate indoor women's 60m champion, who had a personal best of 10.88.

"I won't say that I doubt myself a lot but I don't fully grasp what I can accomplish."

Over in Kingston, 2011 world champion Yohan Blake rolled back the years, logging 9.85sec, his fastest time since his career-best 9.69 in 2012, to win a fifth national 100m title.

The 32-year-old outlasted challenger Oblique Seville, 21, in a battle to the line. Seville stopped the clock at 9.88 ahead of Ackeem Blake, 20, who took third in 9.93.

Yohan, the 2012 Olympic double sprint silver medallist, said the race signalled the return of Jamaican male sprinting.

"The 4x100m relay is looking great. We are up there again and we are looking to challenge the world again," he said, before dedicating the win to his dad, who suffered a stroke a few days ago.

"I just came out here to do this for him because I've been in disarray all week and just kept strong to win."

Compatriot Shericka Jackson sped to a season-best 10.77sec for her first Jamaican 100m gold, fending off Kemba Nelson (10.88), fresh off her silver medal at the NCAA Championships and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.89).

Jamaica's strength in depth was exemplified by the absence of four-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has a wildcard entry to the world championships. She opted not to contest the semi-final after blazing to 10.70 in Thursday's heats.

Despite a 15-minute delay to the final due to issues with the starters, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Jackson was unfazed.

"I wasn't nervous because this is something my coach (Paul Francis) and I have been working on how to perform in the finals. And I did that today, ran a massive season best, so I can't complain," she said.

"I did pretty good with the start tonight... now I'm looking forward to winning a first world title in the 100m in Oregon. I will be doubling at the World Championships and I will now work on winning a gold."

REUTERS