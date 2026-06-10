Fast-growing SailGP wants to be around for 'hundreds of years'

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June 9 - Imagine jumping out of a car window at 100 kilometers an hour in a downpour, dashing across the roof and trying to dive back in through the other side -- all while the car is changing lanes.

That is how Canada's SailGP team CEO Phil Kennard would describe the high-speed sailing race to the uninitiated. But he no longer needs his analogy these days.

"When I first got involved in SailGP I had to explain to people what it was and now I don't, which is amazing," Kennard, the CEO and team principal of Canada's NorthStar SailGP team, said in an interview with Reuters.

SailGP now features 13 national teams racing in 50-foot foiling catamarans at high speeds. Since setting sail in 2019 with six teams, the series has experienced significant growth, with league-wide revenues topping $200 million in 2025.

SailGP says its teams, the majority of them now privately owned, are worth an average of $60 million. Its broadcast audience also soared to nearly 215 million last year, averaging 18 million viewers per event.

"We set incredibly ambitious plans for the growth of SailGP and I think we're really proud of what we've been able to deliver in the first few seasons," Ben Johnson, SailGP's chief revenue officer, told Reuters.

While SailGP may still be considered niche by some, Johnson said it has "really ambitious plans" to establish itself as a professional sports mainstay.

"When we look at how the teams are operating, when you look at the ambitions of the league, we want to make sure that we see something that will be around for hundreds of years, not just the next few," Johnson said.

SailGP co-founder Russell Coutts has previously said he wants to have a maximum of 20 teams, which will bring more opportunities for exposure.

"If we see teams coming from China, Korea, Japan, India, Mexico, then they open up huge potential audiences for the growth of the sport," Kennard said.

CELEBRITY INVESTORS, UNIQUE EXPERIENCE BOOST INTEREST

SailGP has attracted an all-star celebrity lineup of team investors in recent years, from Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe to Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel and actors Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson said the high-profile stars have helped SailGP reach a "much more diverse audience quickly."

"Authentic, passionate engagement from individuals like Mbappe to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, I think, really strikes a chord with people's fascination and curiosity around getting involved in something new," Johnson said.

One of the biggest challenges SailGP faced when launching was making itself accessible to an audience that might not know much about sailing, Johnson said. Creating a thrilling and immersive product has helped it target people looking for new experiences.

"The first time they see 12 or 13 of these boats hammering along at 100 kilometers an hour, they say, 'I've never seen anything like this before'," Kennard said. "And that's the key thing because I think the world is full of copycats."

For Johnson, that wonder is what sets SailGP apart from other sports properties.

"These (catamarans) start to look more like a modern airplane or spaceship than they do a traditional sailboat," Johnson said.

"I think it captures that childhood affinity and imagination that you see being lost in a lot of traditional sports." REUTERS