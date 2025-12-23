Fast And Fearless impresses

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Should the going turns soggy on Dec 28, watch out for Xiang Yu Biscuit

Wilsing (Wong Kam Chong) returning to scale after winning the Class 4B race (1,100m) in Ipoh on July 13.

With a bumper programme of 12 races to close the season, the action on the training track at the Perak Turf Club was fast and furious.

In living up to the hype, one of the swifties on the morning of Dec 23 was a galloper aptly named Fast And Fearless.

Already a nine-year-old, the veteran galloper from trainer Kevin Coetzee’s yard ran the 600m like a frisky youngster, clocking 35.8sec for the short and sharp trip.

A ninth win does not look beyond him.

Coetzee has picked a winnable sort of race for him in the Class 5B contest – one of eight Class 5 events on the day – over the 1,200m.

Fast And Fearless will enjoy the track and trip, as four of his eight wins – all scored at Kranji when under the care of James Peters – have been over that distance.

While the son of Iffraaj has not put together a win in Malaysia, his last few runs have produced promising results.

At his last two outings on Nov 9 and Dec 6, he failed to win both the Class 5A (1,200m) and Class 5B (1,000m) events, but still made the frame on both occasions.

You could say he was a “good thing beaten” when he ran 3¾ lengths behind the Khor Peng Hwa-trained Laxon in his second-last outing.

Ridden by Aify Yahaya, Fast And Fearless sat third for most of the sprint and made a move only over the last 200m. By then, Laxon was home and hosed.

Then, at his last run, the chestnut gelding finished fourth, but only 1¾ lengths behind the Mahadi Taib-trained Fortune Baby.

It was an admirable effort by him. Coupled with his good work on the training track, Fast And Fearless must be seen as a contender on Dec 28.

Also in with a big chance is Wilsing.

Down to contest the Class 4A race (1,400m) on Dec 28, he ran out the 600m in 38.5sec.

Prepared for the races by jockey-turned-trainer Peter Lee, the muscled-up chestnut has posted one win and four placings in just seven race starts.

That solitary win came on July 13 when, ridden by Wong Kam Chong, he powered home to beat a competent Class 4B field over 1,100m in Ipoh.

The experienced Harmeet Singh Gill took over the reins at Wilsing’s last start in a Cosmo C race (1,100m) on Dec 6, and the Telperion five-year-old attempted to run a similar sort of race to that winning one.

It did not quite work out to plan and, over the sharp trip, he failed to catch the eventual winner, Colonel Son, and finished second.

This one coming up will be over the longer distance of 1,400m, and the extra 300m which he has to cover could be just what his connections are looking for.

If any horse is to play spoiler, it could be Ragnar.

One of just a small team of four horses entered by Stephen Cook, he could be the ace in the popular trainer’s hand.

The nine-year-old New Zealand-bred ran out the 600m in 39.9sec on Dec 23 morning.

However, and on his 2025 record, the son of 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking will have to turn in a super effort if he is to land the goodies.

While his work has been admirable, his seven unplaced runs this season have done little to instil confidence. But, if you are looking for a roughie to juice up those novelty bets, Ragnar could just fit the bill.

Another one in that same race who worked up a storm was Xiang Yu Biscuit.

From Ismadi Ismail’s yard, the four-year-old by War Decree, easily disposed of the 600m in 41sec.

He arrived at his new home on July 25 and, at his only start in a Cosmo C race on Dec 6, he ran sixth to Colonel Son. That, after holding down fourth spot for most of the 1,100m trip.

Until being flown out to Malaysia, Xiang Yu Biscuit had nine starts in New Zealand for a third and a win.

That victory came in a 1,400m race at Matamata on May 14.

It was on a heavy track. So, stay alert if the ground turns soggy on Dec 28 – and it just might – Xiang Yu Biscuit will be in his element.