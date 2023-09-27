FAS president role a “poisoned chalice”? Bernard Tan on SG football

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
A 4-1 loss to Malaysia at the national level, a 7-0 thumping at the hands of their Malaysian counterparts at the SEA Games. These are just two of the bad results involving Singapore’s football teams in recent times.
A new man will attempt to steer Singapore football out of its slump after Bernard Tan was sworn in as president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) recently, taking over from the late Lim Kia Tong.
ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by Mr Tan who talked about the need for more funding, why football matters and what changes the local football fans can look forward to.
Highlights (click/tap above):
6:10 Bernard Tan’s vision as FAS President
10:28 Mr Tan on why football deserves extra funding compared to other National Sports Associations
15:34 On why FAS has been unable to get the funding from backers
21:08 Addressing criticism that has come the FAS’ way
32:30 What fans can expect when it comes to the future of the Singapore Premier League
Read more: https://str.sg/iq9S
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
