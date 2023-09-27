FAS president role a “poisoned chalice”? Bernard Tan on SG football

A new man will attempt to steer Singapore football out of its slump after Bernard Tan was sworn in as president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) recently, taking over from the late Lim Kia Tong.

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by Mr Tan who talked about the need for more funding, why football matters and what changes the local football fans can look forward to.

Highlights (click/tap above):

6:10 Bernard Tan’s vision as FAS President

10:28 Mr Tan on why football deserves extra funding compared to other National Sports Associations

15:34 On why FAS has been unable to get the funding from backers

21:08 Addressing criticism that has come the FAS’ way

32:30 What fans can expect when it comes to the future of the Singapore Premier League

Read more: https://str.sg/iq9S

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

