Farrell, Smith and Arundell start for England against Chile

MARSEILLE, France - England's Owen Farrell will make his first appearance at the Rugby World Cup when he starts at flyhalf against Chile in Lille on Saturday with Marcus Smith at fullback and Henry Arundell on the wing as coach Steve Borthwick shuffles his resources.

Farrell missed the wins over Argentina and Japan as part of his four-game suspension for a dangerous tackle and comes is as captain to replace George Ford, who moves to the bench after two man of the match performances.

Smith, nominally a flyhalf, has come off the bench at fullback in recent games, bringing some much-needed vibrancy to England’s attack. He has never started a game at 15 for England or his club Harlequins.

In all there are 12 changes from the team that beat Japan 34-12 for what should be the easiest of England's Pool D fixtures.

Exciting 20-year-old Arundell starts on the right wing and Max Malins on the left, with Smith completing a new back three. Danny Care is scrumhalf, with Ollie Lawrence at inside centre and Elliot Daly moving from left wing to 13.

Loosehead prop Bevan Rodd and hooker Theo Dan both start their first games of the tournament, David Ribbans and George Martin form a new second row pairing, while Jack Willis at openside flanker, Lewis Ludlam on the blindside and Billy Vunipola at Number Eight are the back row.

England are already virtually assured of a place in the quarter-finals after their two wins against the strongest sides in the group but victory on Saturday would confirm it.

They would then have a Marseille quarter-final against Wales, Fiji or Australia.

England team to face Chile

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 26 caps)

14. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 8 caps)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 61 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

11. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 21 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 107 caps)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 91 caps)

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

2. Theo Dan (Saracens, 5 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)

4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 8 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 23 caps)

7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 13 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 4 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 84 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens, 20 caps)

21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 125 caps)

22. George Ford – vice captain (Sale Sharks, 87 caps)

23. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 21 caps) REUTERS