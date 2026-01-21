Farough is by far the best in Race 3

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Muhammad Aldaham driving Farough to the second of his three career wins, in a 2YO race over 1,400m on dirt at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Nov 14, 2025. Already a winner as a 3YO on Jan 10, Farough has solid claims in Race 3 over 1,200m at Riyadh on Jan 22.

RACE 1 (1,200m)

(8) KANOOZAH blazed early speed en route to finishing second over course and distance on debut. Will be tough to pass with that experience under her belt.

(3) BOARDING shaped well when fourth of 18 on debut over this trip at Taif in September. Two subsequent runs over farther have not been as good.

(9) MAGIC GIRL is an unraced Good Magic filly out of a US-bred mare. Makes appeal on pedigree.

(2) ALROOZ ALAHMR is a consistent type who has finished in midfield on all four starts. One-paced but not without place claims.

RACE 2 (1,200m)

(3) BARQ ALMUHAMADIA was twice placed in course-and-distance maidens and appears to be knocking on the door. Discount at your peril.

(11) COINTA was twice placed in 17-runner maidens over course and distance in November. Has not been seen for two months but clearly has the ability to win.

(2) BAREEQ ALSAIF is rated 66 on the back of finishing seventh of 19 in a conditions race in December. Well beaten in handicap company last time.

(18) ATAYEB is a nine-race maiden who ran well in two maidens over 1,200m and 1,400m in 2025. Inconsistent profile but not without a chance on her best form.

RACE 3 (1,200m, Best Bet)

(1) FAROUGH is a three-time winner who won by a wide margin over 1,400m two weeks ago. Looks difficult to beat off top-weight against inferior foes.

(2) NAZAH fended off 17 rivals to win a conditions event over course and distance here last week. Quickly turned out again and should be the main danger to Farough.

(4) ERBIL is an eight-race maiden who finished third of 18 behind Nazah over course and distance last week. Not without place claims and should not be ignored.

(3) YY NATION is a course-and-distance winner who could never get involved when 12th of 17 in the Saudi 2,000 Guineas here last week. This is a big drop in class and is not without claims.

RACE 4 (1,400m)

(1) AKFEEK is a five-time winner from 26 starts. Eighth of 14 in a turf sprint here last week, but his best form has come on dirt and he is attractively handicapped now.

(9) SAM SIX was second of 18 in this grade off a 9lb (4kg) lower mark in December. Won on this card 12 months ago and is only 2lb higher in the weights.

(2) SOVEREIGN PRINCE scored his sole local win in a 1,400m Open at Taif in August. Has not featured in two 1,200m contests here this season but should be suited by the step-up in trip.

(7) TWAAQ was a runner-up in a 1,200m conditions race here in December. Outclassed by a good field last time but warrants some respect now that he drops back down in grade.

RACE 5 (1,400m)

(4) AURAL faded to finish sixth of 20 over 1,800m here last week. This trip is more suitable and she has attracted the leading rider.

(1) FANAR has fallen down the weights after a flurry of lacklustre displays. Bounced back lately and deserves respect in this field.

(13) BIDAWAH notched her second win from 41 starts when successful in a conditions race over course and distance two weeks ago. Remains to see if she can repeat the feat.

(2) MOTAKHEM is a veteran who won on this weekend last year. Has not won in the interim but is back down to a nice mark.

RACE 6 (1,400m)

(3) ALJAFDOOR is an unraced Mucho Gusto colt out of a 101-rated UK-bred mare. Extremely appealing but drawn wide.

(21) WAYAK is a talented colt who has placed on his last three tries. Gets into this race as a reserve and is clearly the horse to beat on form.

(20) ROOH AL’LOLOO caught the eye in defeat over 1,200m here last time and should improve for the step-up in distance. Watch out for this one.

(14) SANAD TOWAIQ showed early speed and rallied willingly to finish third of 18 over 1,200m in December. Not without winning claims in this field.

RACE 7 (2,000m)

(1) THROUBI is a runner-up in two course-and-distance Opens this season, including here 12 days ago. Must have leading claims off topweight now down in handicap company.

(8) THARWAN is a strong stayer who caught the eye with a powerful surge to take fifth of 20 over course and distance earlier in January. Leading player from a good draw.

(12) MUCHO BISOU won a course-and-distance 0-90 handicap earlier in January off 5lb lower. Capable of backing up from a good draw and cannot be overlooked.

(2) SOURDOUGH is a UK import who won in this grade over 2,400m in December. Now 9lb higher but can still improve on this surface.

RACE 8 (2,000m)

(1) AGHEIDIRI has yet to win in 11 attempts but is highly rated on the back of his runner-up effort in a 1,600m Open in November. Outclassed on turf last week but is hard to beat in this grade.

(4) AYMAN WASET is a highly tried colt with placed form in Open and maiden company over this distance. Leading player in this field.

(8) AMWAJ AL BAHAR is a runner-up over course and distance on her penultimate outing but was bitterly disappointing as favourite here last week.

(6) HASSEEB AL SHAHANIA ran seventh of 11 on debut over 1,600m here earlier in January. Interesting jockey booking now that he tackles a longer trip.

RACE 9 (1,800m)

(7) AHMADY seems to be on the improve and would not surprise if he pops up in this.

(1) FAYZAT SARAH returned to form with a strong-staying effort to finish second of 20 over course and distance last week. Very inconsistent but capable of winning this if repeating that display.

(4) ALDHOO ALLAMAE has yet to win in eight attempts but has been knocking on the door in conditions and sales races and might fare better in handicap company.

(11) YAFAEL is an unexposed colt who has struggled since breaking his maiden over 1,600m. Foolish to ignore any horse in these silks.

RACE 10 (1,600m)

(11) TAKLIM finished well when fourth of 19 over 2,000m on debut earlier in January. Does not need to improve much to win this.

(10) SHARGOOF is an exposed 12-race maiden who finished 14th of 19 over 1,800m last time. Leading jockey takes over.

(15) MANDOBAT HILSTONE is only rated 48 after 12 failed attempts. Completely exposed but this field is so weak that she may play a role.

(5) BIN YASHJOB made a promising start to his racing career when third of 20 over 2,000m in November, but that may have been a fluke judged on recent displays.

RACE 11 (1,600m)

(5) MAYAL ALSARAR ALMUNTAKHABA was placed in two Open races and has earned an official rating of 90. If that is accurate then he will win this race easily.

(13) KAFLAT GOODAH is a six-race maiden with solid sprinting form. Cannot be overlooked with the leading rider taking over.

(12) HALA ALRAILA is a runner-up over course and distance in November and was far from disgraced in Cup company last time. Major player.

(19) SHAFYA finished well to take second of 17 over 1,200m here two weeks ago. Unexposed and open to improvement.

Comments courtesy of Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia