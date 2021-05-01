Fantastic Treasure set for fourth win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 Turbo Power won nicely on debut. He looks well-placed to repeat that effort. 5 HK Dragon closed off nicely behind Turbo Power on debut. He is a factor with natural improvement. 9 Smart Idea should roll forward and get every chance. 2 Chiu Chow Warrior has claims.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 Ka Ying Spirit caught the eye at the trials and looks set to run a big race on debut with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged. 14 Majestic Conqueror will roll forward and try to pinch this. 1 Dragon Baby won well on debut. With the right run, he looks like a major player again. 3 Seven Heavens is a factor in this spot.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

6 McMunigal gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim, thanks to the booking of apprentice Jerry Chau. Chances are he will roll forward. 10 Sky Gem is consistent. He can figure with the right run. 4 Jimmu is capable of testing this bunch with the right run. 13 Joy N Fun Legend ran a career-best runner-up effort last start.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Tronic Mighty caught the eye at the trials. He looks set to make an immediate impact on debut. 3 Monster Kaka is closing in on a first Hong Kong win. Purton retains the ride which suits. 2 Jade Phoenix is consistent without winning. He can figure again. 4 Rhapsody has drawn well, is slowly returning to form and gets Joao Moreira.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

3 Ultra Express is a lightly raced talent. He has drawn well. 1 Dandy Years also has claims from the inside gate. He has been racing very well. 6 Robot Warrior lacks experience but gets the services of Purton. With the right run, he can nick it. 2 Leading Fortune needs only to offset the awkward gate.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 Master Hero is doing everything right except win. Chau's 7lb claim sees him dip sharply in weight. 4 Vukan has drawn well. He trialled nicely and should have taken plenty of improvement from that. 1 A La King won nicely on debut. He is not without a hope. 6 Gracylove needs only to overcome the awkward gate.

RACE 7 (2,400M)G3 QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP

1 Columbus County has the runs on the board and the form over this trip to take out this contest. 7 Ho Ho Khan is racing well and has no doubt been set for this race. He has drawn well and should be fighting out the finish. 6 Panfield finished third in the Hong Kong Derby last month. He will relish the added distance and his latest trial was impressive. 10 Charity Fun is another who will relish the trip. It is just a question of whether he can continue his ascent through the grades so rapidly.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 Excellent Chariot returns to a favourable distance. He slots in light and gets his chance in Class 3 with no weight on his back. 4 Hurry Hurry Gain had a tough trip but still managed to score at his Class 3 debut last start. He can figure again with Purton astride. 7 Sky Show is racing well with three top-three finishes from his past three runs. 3 Storm Warnings has drawn well and is closing in on a first Hong Kong win.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

14 Flying Mighty slots in light and gets his chance. He has gone close on a number of occasions. 3 Looking Great is looking for back-to-back wins. He is a threat with Moreira retaining the ride. 2 California Ten has drawn well and is lightly raced. He is open to further improvement. 6 Beauty Fit has the class but is not exactly firing in Hong Kong, as he did in Australia. He just needs to jump cleanly to have his chance.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

1 Trillion Win pushed Courier Wonder to within half a length last start. If he repeats that effort, he should be able to get the job done. 8 Biz Power has ability. He narrowly missed a number of times. He is a factor. 4 Tornado Twist is in the right grade. The booking of Vincent Ho suggests he is ready to peak. From Gate 3, he should get every chance. 5 Juneau Park is next best.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

1 Fantastic Treasure is a star in the making with three wins from three starts. From Gate 2, he looks capable of scoring again in Class 3. 2 Uncle Steve is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. The wide gate makes things tricky but he is racing with plenty of merit and has a 7lb claimer on top. 6 All For South should roll forward and look the winner at some stage. 9 Kasi Farasi is competitive in this spot.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club