Fantastic Ford kicks 14-man England to win over Argentina

MARSEILLE, France - Flyhalf George Ford kicked all the points to lead 14-man England to a brave 27-10 victory over Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture in Marseille on Saturday, a performance full of intensity and guile from coach Steve Borthwick's side.

Ford, in the team for suspended captain Owen Farrell, equalled the England record of three drop-goals in a World Cup game set 20 years ago by Jonny Wilkinson and gave a masterclass in kicking off the tee.

Such a comprehensive victory had looked unlikely when England lost flanker Tom Curry, playing his first game since May, three minutes into the game as he was given a yellow card, upgraded to a red on bunker review, following a dangerous tackle on Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia.

The South American side were unable to counter England’s forward power, even with a man advantage, however, and were forced into numerous errors by the defensive organisation of their opponents, who put in comfortably their best performance under Borthwick. REUTERS

