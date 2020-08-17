Fans want Dhoni to last don No. 7

NEW DELHI • Players and fans yesterday urged India's cricket board to retire M.S. Dhoni's No. 7 jersey in a tribute to the two-time World Cup winning captain.

The 39-year-old called time on his 16-year-old international career on Saturday with a cryptic message on his Instagram post that read "From 1929hrs, consider me as retired".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI (one-day international) debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities."

Dhoni's legions of fans including 7.9 million Twitter followers and former teammate Dinesh Karthik said they did not want to see No. 7 on the back of any other Indian cricketer's jersey.

"I hope the BCCI retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket. Good luck with your second innings in life, I'm sure you'll have a lot of surprises for us there too," wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik tweeted.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif agreed, tweeting: "Can't imagine any one else wearing a No. 7 India jersey again."

While there is no provision to retire jerseys in cricket, unlike in football, the BCCI unofficially retired batting great Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10 shirt a few years after his retirement.

Cricketers from across the globe and Indian media also paid tribute to the glittering career of Dhoni, who was born on July 7.

"Welcome to the retirement club, MSD! What a magical career!," former England batsman Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Australian opener David Warner wrote: "Congrats M.S. Dhoni on a fantastic career, he is one of the coolest guys I've played against on the park."

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi added: "One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career, M.S. Dhoni! All the best for your future."

Dhoni, a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman, led India to win the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 and lifted the 50-over showpiece event in 2011.

Dubbed "Captain Cool" because of his unflappable style, he will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the new season of the Indian Premier League, starting in the United Arab Emirates next month.

He quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played for the national side since India's World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England last year - his 350th ODI.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE